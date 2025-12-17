Stephen A. Smith calls out Browns coach Kevin Stefanski for refusing to develop other quarterbacks while the team tries Shedeur Sanders at QB. (2:18)

Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is coming off the worst game of his young career, but the rookie remains confident going forward.

"I get excited knowing I'm able to face those challenges, because you got to understand, this year right here, it's the worst it's going to be," Sanders said Wednesday. "... This [is] the foundation. This is where I'm building from. This is where I'm understanding different things. This [is] where everything's translating for me. So I'm excited about it. You know, I'm extremely excited about it, because I know. I know we're going to get them. I know we're going to get them eventually."

Sanders, the No. 144 pick in this year's draft, threw a career-high three interceptions last Sunday in the Browns' 31-3 road loss to the Chicago Bears. After the defeat, Sanders said that he was "in the learning and understanding phase of this game and how things are."

In four starts, Sanders has recorded a 22.9 Total QBR, which ranks 30th out of 32 qualifying passers. Sanders, who made his debut in Week 11, has completed 52.2% of his passes for 946 yards, 5 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Sanders won his first start against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12, but Cleveland has lost its past three games.

"He's got the same attitude every single day, which you expect from quarterbacks," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said of Sanders. 'You have to, in this league, be able to turn the page after a loss. You gotta be able to turn the page after a win. You just can't take that previous game with you, and I think he does a great job of that."

Sanders will start the remainder of the season, with his fifth start coming Sunday when the Browns host the Buffalo Bills.

When asked what he wants to show in the final three games of the season, Sanders said, "Wins. Yeah, that's the main thing, that's the thing that excites us all, at the chance that we get to go out there and play football."