MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers is expected to continue to start after coach Mike McDaniel said the rookie "earned" the opportunity.

The seventh-round draft pick made his first NFL start in Sunday's 45-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, completing 20 of 30 passes for 260 yards and two interceptions while playing in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who served as the team's emergency third quarterback.

Ewers and the Dolphins kept things close in the first half before they were outscored 21-0 in a lopsided third quarter in which Miami turned the ball over three times and failed to convert on fourth down.

When asked after the game whether Ewers would remain the team's starter, McDaniel said that he needed to review the tape but that his plan was to allow him to continue in the role.

"That's kind of how I had it in my mind during the game," McDaniel said. "I thought he earned some opportunities to continue to develop. I was happy how he handled the position -- that's not easy. And I think that's what's frustrating [about the loss] is it would be a lot better if it was on the rookie quarterback, and I don't think it was."

McDaniel made the change from Tagovailoa after last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, saying Miami needed more "convicted play" from the quarterback position and that Ewers gave the team its best chance to win.

The rookie completed 10 of 12 passes for 109 yards in the first half, leading Miami to a pair of touchdown drives.

He threw interceptions on consecutive plays in the third quarter, however; the first came off a tipped pass on third down and the second on a downfield shot to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle on Miami's next offensive drive.

"It's hard to win ball games whenever you have three turnovers," Ewers said. "I wish I had a couple of those throws back, but I think it's a good learning moment and experience for all those guys in the locker room, myself included."

Ewers said he felt "calm" ahead of his first start and appreciated the support he received from his teammates and coaches throughout the week.

He added that he thought Miami's offense played well but that it just didn't "translate over to the scoreboard."

The Texas product said that despite the larger stage, he's not trying to make his opportunity to play "bigger than it is" and is prepared to continue starting and learning from Sunday's performance.

"I'm ready for the opportunity, ready to come back out here," he said. "I think that we're all going to have a little bad taste in our mouth from tonight. So hopefully we come out there with a better result next week, and I just love challenges."