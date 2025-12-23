TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals lost two defenders in cornerback Garrett Williams and rookie defensive lineman Walter Nolen III for the remaining two games of the season.

Both players will be placed on injured reserve, coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday. Williams suffered an Achilles injury in the first quarter of Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons, and Nolen hurt his knee in the third quarter.

Gannon said more information on their injuries -- including whether Williams tore his Achilles and if Nolen will need surgery -- will be available after more testing.

Williams missed five games earlier this season with a knee injury.

Nolen, Arizona's 2025 first-round pick at No. 16 overall, missed the first seven games while on the PUP list and then missed two more games with a knee injury, limiting his rookie-year total to just six games.

"You feel bad for the guy because I know he didn't see this year going like it did," Gannon said of Nolen. "I know he's got goals because he wasn't out there, wasn't able to achieve. But he has shown the ability to be a difference-maker on our defense and impact the game in the run and pass game and will be a huge piece of us moving forward."