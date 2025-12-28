Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Packers lost four players because of injuries in the first half of Saturday's 41-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, including a trio of defensive players.

Defensive tackle Jordon Riley (Achilles), cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) and safety/special teams player Zayne Anderson (ankle), along with receiver Dontayvion Wicks (concussion), all left in the first half and were ruled out.

Though none was a starter, Riley was part of a defensive line that was already missing Micah Parsons and Devonte Wyatt. Riley was injured on the second of Derrick Henry's three first-half touchdown runs. Hobbs got hurt breaking up a third-down pass in the end zone.

Also, cornerback Kamal Hadden sustained a left ankle injury on the Packers' first defensive snap of the second half and was almost immediately ruled out after being carted off the field.

The Packers were already thin coming into the loss, missing starting quarterback Jordan Love (concussion protocol) and starting right tackle Zach Tom (back/knee).

The Packers trailed 27-14 at halftime.