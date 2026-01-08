David Newton discusses how Carolina is leaning into the underdog mindset as the Panthers prepare for their matchup with Los Angeles. (1:00)

Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales is "very optimistic" that right guard Robert Hunt will make his return from a Week 2 torn biceps for Saturday's NFC wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Hunt, who has been a full participant in practice all week, will be listed as questionable on the team's final injury report. Canales said that the 2024 Pro Bowler had "another fantastic day" of practice Thursday and that he expects Hunt not only will play but will start.

"We're not putting him out there part time," Canales said. "If he's playing, he's playing. He's fired up to help his teammates."

Hunt would provide a boost for a running game that had 19 rushing yards last week and 99 the previous week in losses to the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks. Offensive coordinator Brad Idzik noted that Hunt adds "juice" to the running game with his celebrations after big runs and his athleticism.

"He moves people," Idzik said. "He has a dominating presence just lining up that people have to account for."

Running back Chuba Hubbard agreed.

"One thing about Rob is just his energy and juice that's kind of contagious," he said. "He loves the game. He gives it his all. So those are the guys you want on your team."

With Hunt back, Canales said Austin Corbett will be first off the bench if needed.