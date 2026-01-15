Adam Schefter reports on John Harbaugh and the Giants working to finalize a deal to make Harbaugh the Giants' next head coach. (0:57)

Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- John Harbaugh and the New York Giants are working to finalize an agreement to make him their next head coach, and barring any setbacks, a deal is expected, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday night.

The deal is not final and contract numbers still are being negotiated, with one source telling Schefter: "There still is a lot to work through."

But barring any setbacks, Harbaugh is ready to accept the Giants' deal and the team is expected to hire him as soon as possible, sources said.

Harbaugh, 63, spent the past 18 seasons as coach of the Baltimore Ravens, going 180-113 and winning a Super Bowl before he was fired last week after they missed the playoffs.

The Giants have gone just 7-27 over the past two seasons and could benefit from a proven, winning head coach. Harbaugh would succeed Brian Daboll, who was fired in November. Mike Kafka served as interim coach for the Giants' final seven games.

Harbaugh interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday and had tentative plans to meet with the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, but New York was the first team to have him in its facility for an interview. He arrived Wednesday morning and stayed into the early evening before returning to his Baltimore-area home on Giants owner Steve Tisch's private jet.

One source told ESPN it went "good," with conversations set to continue Thursday.

It was all part of a full-court press by the Giants to land who they think is the best, most established candidate on the market. Chris Mara, part of Giants ownership, told The Athletic on Monday that he had an informal meeting Sunday at Harbaugh's house. Other members of ownership and general manager Joe Schoen also had conversations with him since the Ravens fired him.

The Giants have cast a wide net in their coaching search. They did in-person interviews with Kafka, Mike McCarthy, Raheem Morris, Kevin Stefanski and Antonio Pierce, sources told ESPN. They talked virtually with Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Denver assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi.

Reverse In Play? Over the last five seasons, the Ravens and Giants have lived at opposite ends of many statistical leaderboards. The Giants will hope John Harbaugh can turn things around in New York: NYG BAL Win pct. 31st T-5th PPG 30th 6th Opp. PPG 27th 4th YPG 29th 5th Opp. YPG 30th 11th -- ESPN Research

There hasn't been a lack of demand for Harbaugh. Seven teams reached out some 45 minutes after he was fired even though there were only six head coach openings at that time, not including the Ravens.

Harbaugh has vetted teams perhaps more than they vetted him. His extensive track record afforded him that luxury and control. In essence, he has been able to call his own shot in this coaching search.

The veteran coach is said to be looking for a team that has a strong quarterback situation. The Giants have Jaxson Dart, a talented rookie who works best off platform in much the same way that Lamar Jackson does in Baltimore.

Draft capital is also important, which will allow Harbaugh the opportunity to add good, young players in much the same way the Ravens did in Baltimore during much of his tenure. The Giants have the fifth pick in this year's draft. They don't have a third-round pick (that was used to get Dart) but could replenish with a trade.

The Giants are currently estimated to have just over $20 million in cap space this offseason (which will grow another $20 million to $30 million with cuts) and over $100 million in 2027. That kind of flexibility will allow them to supplement the roster sufficiently with free agents.

Harbaugh, 63, ranks 12th in NFL history with 193 wins and guided the Ravens to a Super Bowl title in 2012. He was named NFL Coach of the Year in 2019.

In leading the Ravens for 18 seasons, he was the second-longest-active coach in the league behind Mike Tomlin, who was in his 19th season with the Pittsburgh Steelers before stepping down Monday.