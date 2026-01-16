Ravens not disqualifying candidates over past head coach stints

The "Get Up" crew breaks down the latest in the Ravens' coaching search, including how much influence Lamar Jackson has on it. (2:38)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens' successor to John Harbaugh may not be the next fast-rising offensive or defensive coordinator. It could be a coach seeking a redemptive second chapter to his career.

In Tuesday's news conference, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti indicated that he would not rule out a candidate because he struggled in his first stint as a head coach.

"The one thing that I know that I will probably take it on the chin is if our final candidate is an ex-[head] coach who has a losing record," Bisciotti said, "and you all are going to have to understand that we are going to be able to judge that failure with his circumstances and marry that up and not disqualify them."

The Ravens are in the middle of their first round of interviews, which are expected to conclude by the start of next week. Baltimore will whittle that list to five finalists, who will have face-to-face interviews next week at the team facility.

Of the nine coaches who've been interviewed by Baltimore, five have losing records as head coaches: Vance Joseph (11-21), Kevin Stefanski (45-56), Kliff Kingsbury (28-37-1), Brian Flores (24-25) and Jim Schwartz (29-51). The other Ravens candidate who has a losing mark as a head coach is Robert Saleh (20-36).

"I think you have to remember that they were the hottest coaches in their cycle, and they got jobs and they got tough jobs, and I don't think we have a tough job," Bisciotti said. "I think that we created the best opening in this cycle, and so, that was the one category that I didn't want to ignore, because the first thing you all are going to say is, 'My God, he went 38-48 in his last job, and they're hiring him.'"

Bisciotti added, "And so, it'd be very easy for me to try and avoid those ex-head coaches because they have losing records, but I'm telling you, we are keen to their circumstances, and we won't let their first shot at a job influence us negatively for this one."

The other coaches who've been interviewed by Baltimore are: Broncos pass game coordinator Davis Webb, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and Flores, who is the Vikings defensive coordinator and Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. The Ravens are also scheduled to talk with Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase and Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula.

When asked if there was an urgency for the next coach to win a Super Bowl, Bisciotti recalled how Brian Billick led Baltimore to a Super Bowl championship in his second year as coach and Harbaugh won the franchise's second Vince Lombardi Trophy in his fifth season as coach.

"Maybe I'll give this guy six [years]," Bisciotti said with a smile before adding, "I hope we pick the kind of guy that's going to get us there. I think we have a roster that's capable of it. I think we have a GM [Eric DeCosta] that's capable of making that roster better on the fly, and yes, I'll be patient to that point. I'd probably give him five or six years -- as long as I like everything else I see in him."

Bisciotti has had only two coaches (Billick and Harbaugh) in his 22 seasons as the Ravens' majority owner. He wants to avoid the vicious cycle that he has seen with many teams where they are hiring a new coach every three to four years.

"To me, that's hell on Earth," Bisciotti said. "So, we're going to make it right, and we're going to make it so right that we're going to have a lot of patience. Is that fair to say? We're going to be so confident in our choice that we're going to grant him a decent amount of patience."

Here are some other takeaways from Tuesday's hourlong news conference:

Bisciotti wants to get a new deal done with quarterback Lamar Jackson by March.

The two-time NFL MVP's salary cap number balloons to $74.5 million this offseason. Baltimore needs to reduce that number before the start of free agency because it accounts for nearly 25% of its total salary cap.

"The urgency of that matters to me because we've got free agents and I don't want to go into free agency with that hanging over our head," Bisciotti said. "And I made that clear to Lamar and I think he was very appreciative of my stance and hopefully willing to work with Eric [DeCosta, Ravens general manager] and not get this thing dragged out into April like the last time. It's very hard for him to build a roster when that thing is not settled."

Bisciotti said DeCosta is keeping Jackson in the loop in the coaching search, texting the quarterback after every interview. Jackson has also been invited by Bisciotti to attend the final round of interviews in Baltimore.

Bisciotti sensed no animosity from Harbaugh after firing him.

Bisciotti apologized for dismissing Harbaugh over the phone, but according to the owner, Harbaugh told him, "'You don't owe me anything. You gave me 18 years. You picked a special teams guy. Who does that? I am happy and content and disappointed, but I love you and I respect you.'"

Two days later, Bisciotti called Harbaugh for another conversation. Bisciotti offered advice to Harbaugh on the head coach openings. Harbaugh gave Bisciotti advice on the Ravens.

"We're going to be friends forever," Bisciotti said.

Bisciotti expects to sell the Ravens in about 10 years.

Bisciotti made the decision a long time ago that he was not going to pass down the team to his family because he saw how it caused so many other families to feud. For the first time, Bisciotti revealed a timeline on when he may sell the team.

Bisciotti, 65, doesn't want to be like owners Jerry Jones, Arthur Blank and Stephen Ross who are chasing Super Bowls in their 80s.

"I want to win a couple of Super Bowls and get the hell out," Bisciotti said. "I'd love that to be in the next 10 years when I'm 75. That's my dream."

Bisciotti did add a caveat.

"If I have one of the top teams at 75 [years old], I'll probably stay until [I'm] 76," Bisciotti said.

Bisciotti has faith in DeCosta.

After a head coach is fired, there are usually questions about the job security for the general manager. But Bisciotti provided a strong vote of confidence toward DeCosta, who has been the team's GM since 2019.

"I think Eric is one of the best GMs in the league," Bisciotti said. "I think he's batting .800. I'm just making up a number for you, but I'm not going to look at Eric's 200 whiffs. I'll look at his 800 singles and doubles and home runs. To me, that's fair. I'm very, very pleased with Eric."

It's been a difficult time for DeCosta, who was close to Harbaugh. DeCosta and Harbaugh were neighbors at the Ravens' facility -- their offices were across the hall from each other -- and at home where they lived next to one another.

"I know that Eric has been very, very introspective about his failures and how they contributed to our dear friend being shown the door, and so, nobody's harder on himself than Eric," Bisciotti said. "So, I think I can leave him alone for a while and focus on what we've got here with an empty chair."