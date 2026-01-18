Touchback spot error went unnoticed by Rams, Panthers

Open Extended Reactions

An error in last weekend's wild-card playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers seemingly went unnoticed not only by the officiating crew working the game, but also by both teams in real time.

On the kickoff to start the second half, when the Panthers kicked to the Rams, the ball was placed at the 40-yard line, rather than the rule-mandated 35. The ball landed a few yards in the end zone, and the Rams took the touchback. There was not a prior penalty against the Rams that would have moved the spot for the kickoff. The Rams went three-and-out. The Panthers scored a field goal on the subsequent possession to tie the game 17-17. The Rams ended up winning in the final seconds 34-31.

Spokespeople for both teams and the NFL declined comment.

Sources with knowledge of the situation said that the Rams realized the mistake in the days after the game, and that the Panthers didn't realize it. Neither team addressed it with the NFL, the sources said.

It is typical for Walt Anderson, the NFL's rules analyst and club communications liaison, and Perry Fewell, the NFL's senior vice president of officiating communications administration, to discuss missed or controversial calls with coaches and team executives in the days after the game.