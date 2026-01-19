Uneven Rams overcome 'bad coaching' in playoff win vs. Bears

Rams coach Sean McVay is hard on himself following the team's overtime victory against the Bears in the divisional round. (1:14)

CHICAGO -- The Los Angeles Rams are headed to the NFC Championship Game to play the Seattle Seahawks, despite what coach Sean McVay called "some bad coaching" by him in Sunday night's 20-17 overtime win over the Bears.

The Rams' offense, which led the league in offensive DVOA during the regular season, struggled to get into a rhythm for much of the game.

"Offensively, man, I did not do a very good job for our group tonight," McVay said after Harrison Mevis kicked a 42-yard field goal in overtime to win it. "But I thought our guys were able to overcome it."

After scoring a touchdown on their opening possession during a 14-play 85-yard drive, the Rams had just 174 yards at the end of the third quarter. According to ESPN Research, it was their fewest yards at the end of the third quarter in a game this season.

"I did not like the feel for the flow of the game that I had outside of the first series, where our guys did a great job," McVay said. "Defensively, it kept us in it in spite of how poor of a job I did for our group. But like I said, I'm really grateful for this group being able to find a way, stick with it and be able to overcome some bad coaching by me tonight."

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who threw for a league-leading 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns during the regular season, completed 20 of 42 passes for 258 yards against the Bears. Stafford failed to throw a touchdown for just the second time in his playoff career, according to ESPN Research. It was the first time Stafford failed to throw multiple passing touchdowns in a playoff start for the Rams.

"I definitely didn't get into a great rhythm today," Stafford said. "There's no question about that. I had some opportunities in the pass game, just some things that made it tough. Obviously, I could be better.

"But playoff football is about winning the football game. Played great, threw for a bunch of yards last year in the snow and we lost, so that s--- sucks. So, I'm happy to have played a little bit worse today and going home with a win. So, we'll take that."

Stafford had 11 off-target throws Sunday, tied for his most as a member of the Rams, according to ESPN Research.

But despite the offense's struggles for most of the night, Stafford rallied the Rams for his 55th career winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime, which is 11 more than the next-closest player since he entered the NFL in 2009. Kam Curl set up the winning drive after he intercepted a pass from Caleb Williams with 6:47 left in overtime. The Rams drove 54 yards in 10 plays and won it on Mevis' field goal.

The victory sent the Rams to the NFC title game for the first time since Los Angeles won Super Bowl LVI during the 2021 season. The Rams will play the No. 1 seed Seahawks, who beat the San Francisco 49ers 41-6 on Saturday night to advance.

"[We've] got to be at our best," McVay said. "You watched that game last night. They're firing on all cylinders. They look really good and I'm excited to be able to dive into this tape and figure out how we can improve."

The Rams split the season series with Seattle, winning 21-19 at home in Week 11 and losing 38-37 in overtime in Week 16. The Rams led the Week 16 game 30-14 in the fourth quarter.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, who had five catches for 56 yards Sunday, said it felt fitting that Los Angeles will go back to Seattle next week for a chance to go to the Super Bowl.

"I think there's no way the football gods would rather have it be than for us to go back up there and see the All Father [Cooper Kupp] and get a chance to right our wrongs," Nacua said. "So, it will be a great challenge for us, and we're excited for it."