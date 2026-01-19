Why did the Bills fire coach Sean McDermott, and what's next?

Open Extended Reactions

Sean McDermott's tenure as the Buffalo Bills head coach ended Monday, despite his time with the team featuring a historic playoff streak and a complete transformation of the organization's culture.

McDermott spent nine years leading the Bills and he had the second-most wins (98-50) of any franchise since 2017. He took Buffalo to the playoffs in eight of those nine seasons, reaching the AFC Championship Game twice, but coming up short of a Super Bowl appearance.

To take the next step with 2024 MVP quarterback Josh Allen and find a way to the franchise's elusive first Super Bowl title, the Bills will have to find a new coach and that responsibility will fall on general manager Brandon Beane. Bills owner Terry Pegula announced Monday that Beane has been retained and promoted to president of football operations, and he will have an increase in responsibilities, including overseeing the coaching search.

So how did the Bills get here -- firing McDermott and promoting Beane two days after the Bills' 33-30 divisional round loss to the Denver Broncos -- and what does it mean?

Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg, senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler and NFL analyst Ben Solak answer all the pressing questions in the wake of Monday's news that the Bills are moving in a new direction.

Why was Sean McDermott fired? Was the loss in Denver a major reason for the decision?

He didn't finish the job. In a results business, McDermott was incredibly successful, winning 10 or more games in seven straight seasons, the longest active streak in the NFL and one of six teams in the Super Bowl era to have a streak that long.

Best Win Percentage Since 2017 Since coach Sean McDermott's first season in 2017, the Bills have the second-most wins and second-best win percentage in the NFL: Team Record Pct. Kansas City Chiefs 123-48 .719 Buffalo Bills 106-58 .646 Philadelphia Eagles 104-60-1 .633 Los Angeles Rams 102-62 .622 Baltimore Ravens 98-60 .620 Records include regular season and postseason

But the firing comes down to what McDermott didn't do, but perhaps more substantially, a clear decision by Pegula to go with Beane's vision for the team moving forward and the general manager winning out in receiving the owner's faith in building the vision for the future.. Beane and McDermott together were not accomplishing combined success in leading the football side of the team. And that's win the franchise's first Super Bowl or even reach the big game. Instead, the Bills are the only of those six teams to not have multiple Super Bowl appearances during those stretches. The last three playoff losses were all by three points.

Moving on from McDermott was not a one-game or one-season decision. This is a coach that came to embody Western New York and become one of its fiercest advocates. He built a culture that many players flocked to and loved with several players coming and returning to Buffalo to play for McDermott, as seen in shocked and dismayed responses from a variety to his firing.

Pegula made clear in his statement that he felt the organizational structure was not the most effective and felt that giving just one person -- Beane -- control of the entire football operations is what is the best move to try and reach that Super Bowl title. -- Getzenberg

Does this immediately become the best job available? And should John Harbaugh and Kevin Stefanski regret already taking jobs?

While the Bills job is extremely attractive for MVP-related reasons, I'm not convinced it's so clearly better than the other options. The new head coach will enter Buffalo with astronomical expectations, as the outgoing coach made the playoffs seven consecutive times, including the divisional round six consecutive times. There is no teardown and rebuild on the horizon in Buffalo, no one-year grace period. The next head coach needs to hit the ground running and win in January immediately.

With that said, I do imagine that both Harbaugh and Stefanski would have taken long looks at this Bills job -- Stefanski especially, as he hasn't coached an elite quarterback like Allen before, and that duo could have found offensive success together. I'd wager the Bills job goes fast because of the Allen allure, but it feels like a bit of a honeytrap to me. -- Solak

Which candidates make sense for Buffalo?

This is a primo job that will attract several strong candidates. It's not a perfect job -- the roster has a few holes and the expectations will be immense -- but the chance to coach Allen and get the best out of him will be a serious draw. A few former Buffalo offensive coordinators -- in-house option Joe Brady and former Giants head coach Brian Daboll -- could get looks. Daboll, in particular, has Western New York roots and a long-standing rapport with Allen.

But this is also a chance for the Bills to reinvent themselves in a new image with a younger coach. Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak are among intriguing options who are still on the board.

A trio of young offensive coaches -- Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, Rams pass-game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase and Broncos pass-game coordinator Davis Webb -- are worth interviewing, too. -- Fowler

play 1:59 Rex Ryan wants the Bills to hire Bill Belichick Dan Orlovsky and Rex Ryan share who they believe the best replacements are for Sean McDermott in Buffalo.

Why did the Bills retain GM Brandon Beane, and is he on the hot seat next year?

With Buffalo showing long-term confidence in Beane, he not only has received more responsibilities but the move illustrates Pegula's trust in his abilities and view of the organization. What Beane's promotion will also do is put more of a spotlight on the work he is doing if the team falls short again as he now has full control.

This is a change as McDermott previously reported to Pegula directly. Beane, 49, now has full control of the football side of the team, which is a sign he will have more time with the new coach to put in place whatever changes he sees fit.

The general manager has been under considerable criticism for the strength of the weapons around Allen and having many recent Day 1 and 2 draft picks and free agency additions not living up to expectations.

Beane reported directly to Pegula as well and has been able to build his own trust and relationship with the owner and built enough of that the owner feels he's the person to guide the team fully moving forward. -- Getzenberg

What are Buffalo's big offseason decisions?

Wide receiver is the chief consideration. The position group has some major question marks around it with 33rd overall pick Keon Coleman falling down the roster in his second season, and free agency additions, like Joshua Palmer and Curtis Samuel, not working out. Fixing that group will be among Beane's biggest tasks.

There are also several positions in free agency flux, especially along both lines. Starting center Connor McGovern and left guard David Edwards are set to become free agents, which would be major losses for the group up front. Pass rusher is also an area in need of work as Joey Bosa and AJ Epenesa are free agents, and finding a consistently strong presence at the spot has been an issue for this team.

The real challenge is rebuilding the roster once again under a new head coach -- one who can make the team competitive right away with a 30-year-old Allen at quarterback. -- Getzenberg

Where could McDermott land, and does he move to the top of the list of available HC candidates?

McDermott's presence will make a few front offices rethink their plans. Tennessee comes to mind.

The Titans are eyeing finalists Matt Nagy, Robert Saleh and Jeff Hafley. Do they get McDermott involved? It's at least worth a question. He carries instant credibility. Even if Tennessee and Miami (with Hafley) stay the course with their current searches, McDermott has five openings to pursue -- the Raiders, Browns, Steelers, Ravens and Cardinals.

Those first two are not natural fits at this stage. Both teams are rebuilding and in position to take a swing with an outside-the-box hire. McDermott's coaching style would fit in seamlessly in the AFC North. Baltimore, which isn't shying from the retread model in its search, feels like a better option than Pittsburgh. Arizona falls somewhere in the middle but is hardly a destination job at this point.

So, yes, McDermott is now the most decorated candidate, but much will depend on a team's current trajectory and preference. -- Fowler