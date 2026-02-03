Sources: Giants to hire Matt Nagy as offensive coordinator

The "Get Up" crew reacts to the Giants' decision to hire Matt Nagy as their offensive coordinator. (1:06)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants are hiring Matt Nagy to be their offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Nagy, who was the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator for the past three seasons, will be tasked with leading the development of second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart and an offense that has other young players such as Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo.

Nagy has spent much of his career as an assistant under Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. New Giants head coach John Harbaugh also has a long history working under Reid.

Harbaugh landed on Nagy after his preferred choice, Todd Monken, was hired as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. Monken had been Harbaugh's offensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens the past three years.

Nagy, who guided the NFL's 20th-ranked offense this past season in Kansas City, interviewed for several head coaching openings this offseason, looking for a second chance after coaching the Chicago Bears from 2018 to 2021. He was a finalist in Tennessee for a job that eventually went to Robert Saleh.

The Chiefs' offenses under Nagy finished ninth, 16th and 20th over the past three years in total yards. They failed to crack the top 10 in scoring in any of those three seasons. Reid, however, has been the Chiefs' primary playcaller over the past three seasons.

Nagy's contract with the Chiefs recently expired, and Kansas City rehired Eric Bieniemy to be its offensive coordinator. But Reid still went out of his way to give a stamp of approval for Nagy, saying last week that "somebody is missing a gem here."

Nagy will work closely in New York with Dart, who was involved in the Giants' process to find an offensive coordinator, according to Harbaugh.

Among the other known candidates for the position were Jim Bob Cooter, Alex Tanney, Kliff Kingsbury and Brian Callahan. Davis Webb and LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. were also names discussed internally.

The Giants finished 13th in total offense this past season. They were fifth in rushing, averaging 129.1 yards per game. Dart was a factor in that success on the ground by scoring nine rushing touchdowns, the second most for a rookie quarterback in the NFL's modern era.

Dart, a first-round selection in last year's NFL draft, finished with a total of 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Harbaugh conceded recently that Dart's presence was the No. 1 factor in him landing in New York.

It's now Nagy who gets to work directly with Dart and an intriguing offense also headlined by Nabers, who is expected to return from a torn ACL this season. New York's backfield has Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. running behind an offensive line that has improved and has standout Andrew Thomas at left tackle.