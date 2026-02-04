What are the biggest comebacks in Super Bowl history?

Open Extended Reactions

In the third quarter of Super Bowl LI, the New England Patriots weren't in high spirits. The Atlanta Falcons had a dominant 23-3 lead. Many Patriots fans had left the stadium, convinced that their team's good fortune had run out. With 21 minutes to go, the Falcons had a 99.8% shot of claiming their first Super Bowl. New England quarterback Tom Brady refused to quit, ultimately rallying the Patriots to a historic 34-28 victory in overtime.

On Feb. 8, 2026, the New England Patriots will return to the big stage, taking on the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. Ahead of the big game, check out the biggest comebacks in Super Bowl history below:

SB LI (2017) - Patriots vs. Falcons - down 25 points

• Trailed 28-3 in the 3rd quarter, won 34-28 in OT

SB LVIII (2024) - Chiefs vs. 49ers - down 10 points

• Trailed 10-0 in 2nd quarter, won 25-22 in OT

SB LVII (2023) - Chiefs vs. Eagles - down 10 points

• Trailed 24-14 in 3rd quarter, won 38-35

SB LIV (2020) - Chiefs vs. 49ers - down 10 points

• Trailed 20-10 in 4th quarter, won 31-20

SB XLIX (2015) - Patriots vs. Seahawks - down 10 points

• Trailed 24-14 in 4th quarter, won 28-24

SB XLIV (2010) - Saints vs. Colts - down 10 points

• Trailed 10-0 in 2nd quarter, won 31-17

SB XXII (1988) - Washington vs. Broncos - down 10 points

• Trailed 10-0 in the 2nd quarter, won 42-10

