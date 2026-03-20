Pittsburgh schools switch to remote learning during NFL draft

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PITTSBURGH -- Plenty of kids know the joy of a snow day, but what about a draft day?

Pittsburgh Public Schools students are about to find out.

The district notified staff and families that it will operate remotely April 22-24 as the city prepares for and hosts the NFL draft. With city officials anticipating up to 700,000 visitors and travel disruptions around the region, the school district determined that it would be less disruptive to students to transition to "asynchronous teaching and learning."

"Our priority is maintaining continuity of learning while recognizing the extraordinary circumstances the city will experience during the NFL Draft," Superintendent Dr. Wayne N. Walters said in a statement. "Transitioning to asynchronous learning allows us to support students academically while helping families navigate the logistical challenges expected across the region."

That means students will be given assignments and "learning activities" from their teachers through online platforms.

Reached for comment, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy referred to the PPS news release and said the league played no role in the decision.