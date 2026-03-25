Sources: Browns, Myles Garrett modify language in contract

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The Cleveland Browns and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett have agreed to modified language on his contract that became official on Tuesday, per league sources.

Garrett's contract previously called for his option bonuses in 2026, 2027 and 2028 to be exercised by the 15th day of the league year. (March 25th is the 15th day of the 2026 league year.) In the amended terms, that date has been pushed back to seven days before the regular season each year. The payment of the option bonuses was also modified in a way that has benefit to Garrett.

Additionally, Garrett had $8 million of his base salary in 2029 and 2030 moved into roster bonuses early in each league year.

The modifications have benefits to the team, as Cleveland now has more flexibility to create cap space in each year, and Garrett benefits with the modified option payments.

Garrett agreed to a four-year contract extension last March, ending a standoff with the Browns that started in February of last year when he had requested a trade out of Cleveland.

Garrett was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year last month after setting the NFL's single-season sack record with 23 last season. He also won the award in 2023, when he led the NFL with 33 tackles for loss. He is the ninth player to win multiple Defensive Player of the Year awards since it was first issued in 1971 and the only active player to do so.