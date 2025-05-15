Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate Wednesday.

The defending Super Bowl champs still have as much talent as any team in the league and they're going to need it, as they face 10 opponents that made the playoffs last season.

Things get interesting right out of the gate. The Eagles open at home against the Dallas Cowboys, providing them the opportunity to raise the championship banner in front of one of their top rivals -- undoubtedly to the delight of the Philly fans. Next up is a trip to Kansas City for a Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Chiefs. There's not much let-up from there.

With so many quality opponents, it's no surprise the star-studded Birds will be featured prominently in prime time.

Here's what's in store for the Eagles :

Eagles 2025 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 4 vs. Dallas Cowboys (TNF)

Week 2: Sept. 14 at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 3: Sept. 21 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 4: Sept. 24 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 5: Oct. 5 vs. Denver Broncos

Week 6: Oct. 9 at New York Giants (TNF)

Week 7: Oct. 19 at Minnesota Vikings

Week 8: Oct. 26 vs. Giants

Week 9: Bye week

Week 10: Nov. 10 at Green Bay Packers (MNF)

Week 11: Nov. 16 vs. Detroit Lions (SNF)

Week 12: Nov. 23 at Cowboys

Week 13: Nov. 28 vs. Chicago Bears

Week 14: Dec. 8 at Los Angeles Chargers (MNF)

Week 15: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 16: Dec. 20 at Washington Commanders

Week 17: Dec. 28 at Buffalo Bills

Week 18: vs. Commanders

*Date for Week 18 is to be determined

Strength of schedule: 0.561 (4th hardest)

Over/Under: 11.5 wins

Biggest takeaway

This is the perfect test for a team that dominated most of the playoffs last January and February, leading chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie to muse, "I'd almost like to say that, has there been a better NFL team than the 2024 Eagles?" at the league meetings this spring.

The Eagles did lose some key players on the defensive side of the ball in particular, including edge rushers Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat and defensive backs C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Darius Slay Jr., but have kept most of the championship core intact. It's hard enough to repeat in the division (an NFC East team hasn't won back-to-back titles since 2004), let alone as Super Bowl champs. Philadelphia has the ability to hoist the Lombardi Trophy again this season but must overcome some history and a very tough slate to do it.

Circle this date

Sept. 14 at the Chiefs. Week 2 games don't get much better than this. Philadelphia crushed Kansas City 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX. The defense registered 11 hits and six sacks on Patrick Mahomes, making one of the best quarterbacks of the modern era look ordinary. You can bet Mahomes and coach Andy Reid will be looking to course-correct in this one. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, meanwhile, will get an early indication if his reshaped defensive roster is up to snuff.

Key stretch

Philadelphia comes off the bye with a trip to Green Bay, followed by a home game on short rest against the Lions and then a trip to Dallas. A strong showing over those three games would serve the Eagles well as they gear up for the final push of the regular season.

Bold prediction

The Eagles will have to fight out of a small hole at the beginning of the season. The Cowboys, Chiefs and Rams all have something to prove, with two of them in Kansas City and Los Angeles losing to the Eagles last postseason. Philadelphia will be adjusting to a new offensive coordinator in Kevin Patullo following the departure of Kellen Moore this offseason, while the defense will be breaking in several new starters. That could equal a loss or two early on.

Which of these marquee matchups are most important?

The division could still be up for grabs when the Eagles face the Commanders twice over the last three games of the regular season. Quarterback Jayden Daniels had one of the more promising rookie campaigns in recent memory and has more to work with this year thanks to the additions of left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. We'll have to wait a while before seeing the rematch of last season's NFC Championship game, but it could be well worth it.