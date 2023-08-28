The Edmonton Oilers signed veteran forwards Sam Gagner and Brandon Sutter to professional tryout agreements on Monday.

Gagner, 34, was a first-round pick (sixth overall) by Edmonton in 2007 and played with the Oilers from 2007-14 and 2019-20.

Gagner had 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 48 games last season with the Winnipeg Jets. He has recorded 519 points (192 goals, 327 assists) and 440 penalty minutes in 1,015 games over 16 seasons with seven teams.