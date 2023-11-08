Open Extended Reactions

The San Jose Sharks acquired defenseman Calen Addison from the Minnesota Wild Wednesday for forward prospect Adam Raska and a 2026 fifth-round draft pick.

Getting Addison comes a day after the Sharks picked up their first victory of the season in a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The win broke an 11-game losing streak which was tied for the longest to start a season in NHL history.

Addison's arrival gives the Sharks a puck-moving defenseman who could be used as a top-four option to help facilitate an attack that has struggled to score goals. He has five points -- all assists -- in 12 games with the Wild this season. That point total alone would already have him be tied for second on the Sharks in points.

The Sharks entered Wednesday with 14 goals, which is the fewest of any team in the NHL and is one more goal than Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews has by himself this season.

Moving on from Addison, who is a restricted free agent, means the Wild will likely turn to Jon Merrill to fill that void on their third pairing alongside Daemon Hunt, who partnered with Addison in the Wild's last game.

As for Raska, he was a seventh-round pick by the Sharks in 2020 who has spent the majority of his professional career in the AHL. He has 25 points in 110 AHL games while having zero points in eight NHL games.

The fifth-round pick the Wild received from the Sharks now gives them eight draft picks for 2026.