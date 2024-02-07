Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson is back in the lineup for Wednesday night's game against Minnesota after being sidelined by a right foot injury.

Johnson was activated from injured reserve, and defenseman Louis Crevier was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League. The addition of Crevier gives coach Luke Richardson some insurance on the blue line with the team going into a busy stretch after the All-Star break.

Johnson, 33, a two-time Stanley Cup winner with Tampa Bay, has nine goals and four assists in 35 games in his third season with Chicago. With the Blackhawks in last place in the Central Division, he could attract some interest from other teams ahead of the March 8 NHL trade deadline.

Johnson got hurt during an 8-1 loss at Dallas on Dec. 31.

"It was actually kind of a weird thing," Johnson said Tuesday. "I actually hit a guy and my toe went into the boards and broke a few bones there."