Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz is staying in Toronto as his teammates travel to Florida ahead of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Friday.

Coach Craig Berube has not provided much of an update since Stolarz was injured in Game 1 when he was struck in the head by the arm of Florida's Sam Bennett. Stolarz was seen vomiting near the bench and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The team has not confirmed the extent of Stolarz's injury or whether he is in the NHL's concussion protocol. If he is in the protocol, Stolarz would need to pass a six-step evaluation before being cleared to play.

His backup, Joseph Woll, made 25 saves Wednesday in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 win. Matt Murray is expected to back up Woll in Game 3.

"It's something I had to focus on, coming up with a plan to stay ready," Woll said of his mindset prior to Stolarz's injury.

Toronto is up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday in Sunrise, Florida, with the series returning to Toronto for Game 5, if necessary, on Wednesday.

The Maple Leafs have failed to advance past the second round of the playoffs since 2002, and they have not won the Stanley Cup since 1967.

