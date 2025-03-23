Bulldogs win scrap to continue Eels' winless woes

Parramatta are still searching for the maiden win of the Jason Ryles era after being pipped 16-8 by Canterbury at CommBank Stadium.

Unlike the first two rounds of the season, where they conceded 88 points at the hands of Melbourne and Wests Tigers, the Eels dug deep to hold the Bulldogs to only three tries on Sunday afternoon.

Momentum was with them for large parts of proceedings, but their struggles to capitalise when it mattered continued with an evident lack of cohesion between new halves pairing Dylan Brown and Dean Hawkins on show.

Despite the loss, one positive in the form of prized recruit Zac Lomax was a highlight for the home side.

Daniel Suluka-Fifita of the Bulldogs scores a try Matt King/Getty Images

The incumbent New South Wales and Australian representative continued his solid start to the season, trying everything in his power to inspire his team. Lomax, who often swapped between wing and centre, produced game-high numbers in metres (291) and tackle breaks (eight).

While Canterbury's undefeated 2025 campaign continues, they did it tough without key stars Matt Burton and Viliame Kikau, who were both missing due to knee injuries.

Their former teammate Josh Addo-Carr received a villain's reception from the loud cohort of Bulldogs fans in attendance throughout his Parramatta debut.

Addo-Carr was all smiles before kick-off, ahead of his first game since testing positive for cocaine during a September 2024 roadside drug test which resulted in his 'Dogs contract being terminated.

Though the veteran winger would struggle early with his error in the first three minutes resulting in Canterbury securing first points. The try came through a bullocking Daniel Suluka-Fifita run, who left J'maine Hopgood and Jack Williams in his wake to crash over between the posts.

Addo-Carr wasn't alone on the ill-discipline front with his Eels teammates struggling to capitalise on several early opportunities.

Will Penisini's try midway through the first half was supposed to be the circuit breaker, but their persisting errors kept proving advantageous for the Bulldogs.

Bronson Xerri rewarded his team for chancing their arm on the fifth tackle to extend the deficit in the 25th minute, before an acrobatic effort from Blake Wilson helped the Bulldogs to a 10-point halftime lead.

Parramatta scored the only try of the second half, through Addo-Carr in the 47th minute, but couldn't find another to equal the ledger.

A penalty goal in the dying stages completed Canterbury's eight-point victory and ensured their undefeated start remained intact.