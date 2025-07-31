Open Extended Reactions

SINGAPORE -- The 2025 World Aquatics Championships continues Thursday evening with Australian sprint star Kyle Chalmers searching for gold in the men's 100m freestyle final, the race he won at the Rio Olympics nine years ago.

Also featuring on the night five schedule is Mollie O'Callaghan, fresh from gold in the women's 200m final just 24 hours ago. O'Callaghan will swim for a place in the women's 100m freestyle final and feature in a new look Australian 200m freestyle relay team that's looking to defend the nation's title from Paris last summer.

Tonight we will also see Leon Marchand, Summer McIntosh, Katie Ledecky, and 12-year-old Chinese sensation Yu Zidi in the pool.

Follow ESPN's live blog covering all the action, results, medals, and analysis from the pool deck.