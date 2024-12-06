Open Extended Reactions

Andy Towers has resigned as head coach and general manager of the Premier Lacrosse League's Carolina Chaos.

Towers coached the Chaos to the PLL championship in 2021. The team finished the 2024 regular season with a 4-6 record.

"Due to a change of circumstances, my staff and I have decided to step down in hopes of giving the Carolina Chaos a fresh start in their pursuit of a PLL Championship," Towers said in a statement released Friday by the league. "We leave with gratitude and respect for the league and the Chaos organization, and wish them nothing but the best going forward."

"Andy Towers has been a significant part of the Carolina Chaos and the PLL since our early days, setting a standard of passion and tenacity," said Rachael DeCecco, vice president of lacrosse for the PLL. "While the team has faced challenges recently, we believe this transition will mark a fresh opportunity for growth and renewed energy. We're excited to build on the foundation Andy helped create and look forward to a bright future for the Chaos and its incredible fans."

"I'm very grateful to Andy Towers and his staff for their contributions to the Carolina Chaos and the PLL," said Paul Rabil, PLL co-founder and president. "Joining us for our inaugural season, Andy's approach and philosophy have built Carolina into a formidable franchise, winning the 2021 PLL Championship, and persevering through challenges and growth alike. We wish Andy and his family all the best, and look forward to working together in the future."

The league has already begun a search for the next head coach and GM of the Chaos.