How to watch 2025 PLL and WLL Championship Series on ESPN

This week, the top four teams from the 2024 PLL season will compete for the right to hoist the PLL Championship Series trophy. In the midst of that, the four teams in the new Women's Lacrosse League (WLL), the PLL's largest investment in women's lacrosse to date, will play for the inaugural WLL Championship Series trophy. The round-robin WLL tournament will take place alongside the 2025 PLL Championship Series at The St. James sports complex in Springfield, Virginia.

All games will stream live on ESPN+.

Here are key facts about the 2025 PLL Championship Series and 2025 WLL Championship Series:

What is the schedule?

Feb. 11

WLL: Maryland Charm vs. New York Charging - 7 p.m. on ESPN+

PLL: Maryland Whipsnakes vs. New York Atlas - 9 p.m. on ESPN+

Feb. 12

PLL: Boston Cannons vs. Utah Archers - 7 p.m. on ESPN+

WLL: Boston Guard vs. California Palms - 9 p.m. on ESPN+

Feb. 13

PLL: Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Boston Cannons - 7 p.m. on ESPN+

WLL: Maryland Charm vs. Boston Guard - 9 p.m. on ESPN+

Feb. 14

WLL: California Palms vs. New York Charging - 7 p.m. on ESPN+

PLL: New York Atlas vs. Utah Archers - 9 p.m. on ESPN+

Feb. 15

WLL: Maryland Charm vs. California Palms - 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+

WLL: New York Charging vs. Boston Guard - 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

PLL: New York Atlas vs. Boston Cannons - 6 p.m. on ESPN+

PLL: Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Utah Archers - 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Feb. 16

WLL Championship Series semifinals - 10:30 a.m. on ESPN2/ESPN+

PLL Championship Series semifinals - 6 p.m. on ESPN2/ESPN+

Feb. 17

WLL Championship Series Championship - 11 a.m. on ESPN2/ESPN+

PLL Championship Series Championship - 1:30 p.m. on ESPN2/ESPN+

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action in the PLL streaming hub.

How can fans access more PLL and WLL coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN PLL hub page for the latest news, scores, standings and more.