IndyCar Rookie of the Year leader Marcus Armstrong has signed a multiyear extension with Chip Ganassi Racing that will see him compete in the full series schedule, including the Indianapolis 500, starting in 2024.

Armstrong, 23, holds a 26-point lead over Agustin Canapino for top rookie honors entering Sunday's season finale at Laguna Seca. Armstrong built that edge despite missing all five oval races this year.

"With a season under my belt, I now want to turn these lessons into results," Armstrong said in a statement. "I will be racing on the ovals for the first time next year, and it's an exciting challenge that I'm confident I can learn quickly. I spent the entire Month of May either in the engineering office or in the pit stand this year, trying to familiarize myself with the details of oval racing. It's a challenge that excites me a lot."

Armstrong has four top-10 finishes this season, including a best of seventh in Toronto in July. He moved to IndyCar after three years in Formula 2, where he won four races and had eight podium finishes.