How are points scored in F1 racing?

The points system for Formula 1 can seem a bit confusing. But ultimately, it's simple -- the higher you finish, the more points you earn.
F1's current system allows drivers and teams to pile up plenty of points as they race from circuit to circuit. Even more points are available on sprint weekends. Here's a look at how the F1 points system works:
How do points work for an F1 grand prix race?
Only drivers who finish in the top 10 positions score points for themselves and their teams. Since the introduction of the F1 points system in 2010, the winner of each race earns 25 points. The second-place finisher gets 18, while 15 points go to the third and final podium spot. The driver and team who record the fastest lap earn an extra point, assuming they also finish in the final top 10 positions.
F1 points breakdown
First place: 25 points
Second place: 18 points
Third place: 15 points
Fourth place: 12 points
Fifth place: 10 points
Sixth place: eight points
Seventh place: six points
Eighth place: four points
Ninth place: two points
10th place: one point
How do points work for F1 sprint races?
Extra points are available on a sprint weekend, when an amended schedule includes a sprint race the day before the grand prix. The winner of the sprint race is awarded eight points. The second-place finisher gets seven points. Third place receives six points, fourth place gets five points, and so on until the driver who finishes eighth receives a single point.
2025 sprint weekend calendar
March 21-23 - Shanghai
May 2-4 - Miami
July 25-27 - Belgium
Oct. 17-19 - Austin, Texas
Nov. 7-9 - São Paulo
Nov. 28-30 - Qatar
What happens if weather or other factors shorten an F1 grand prix race?
The regular points system is used for all races that have completed at least 75% of the scheduled distance, or for a race that was resumed after a red flag stoppage (and then ended under green flag conditions for at least two racing laps).
The amount of available points will drop as the length of a race is truncated.
F1 points breakdown for 50-75% of race completed
First place: 19 points
Second place: 14 points
Third place: 12 points
Fourth place: nine points
Fifth place: eight points
Sixth place: six points
Seventh place: five points
Eighth place: three points
Ninth place: two points
10th place: one point
F1 points breakdown for 25-50% of race completed
First place: 13 points
Second place: 10 points
Third place: eight points
Fourth place: six points
Fifth place: five points
Sixth place: four points
Seventh place: three points
Eighth place: two points
Ninth place: one point
F1 points breakdown for two laps-25% of race completed
First place: six points
Second place: four points
Third place: three points
Fourth place: two points
Fifth place: one point
