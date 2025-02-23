How are points scored in F1 racing?

Open Extended Reactions

The points system for Formula 1 can seem a bit confusing. But ultimately, it's simple -- the higher you finish, the more points you earn.

F1's current system allows drivers and teams to pile up plenty of points as they race from circuit to circuit. Even more points are available on sprint weekends. Here's a look at how the F1 points system works:

How do points work for an F1 grand prix race?

Only drivers who finish in the top 10 positions score points for themselves and their teams. Since the introduction of the F1 points system in 2010, the winner of each race earns 25 points. The second-place finisher gets 18, while 15 points go to the third and final podium spot. The driver and team who record the fastest lap earn an extra point, assuming they also finish in the final top 10 positions.

F1 points breakdown

First place: 25 points

Second place: 18 points

Third place: 15 points

Fourth place: 12 points

Fifth place: 10 points

Sixth place: eight points

Seventh place: six points

Eighth place: four points

Ninth place: two points

10th place: one point

How do points work for F1 sprint races?

Extra points are available on a sprint weekend, when an amended schedule includes a sprint race the day before the grand prix. The winner of the sprint race is awarded eight points. The second-place finisher gets seven points. Third place receives six points, fourth place gets five points, and so on until the driver who finishes eighth receives a single point.

2025 sprint weekend calendar

March 21-23 - Shanghai

May 2-4 - Miami

July 25-27 - Belgium

Oct. 17-19 - Austin, Texas

Nov. 7-9 - São Paulo

Nov. 28-30 - Qatar

What happens if weather or other factors shorten an F1 grand prix race?

The regular points system is used for all races that have completed at least 75% of the scheduled distance, or for a race that was resumed after a red flag stoppage (and then ended under green flag conditions for at least two racing laps).

The amount of available points will drop as the length of a race is truncated.

F1 points breakdown for 50-75% of race completed

First place: 19 points

Second place: 14 points

Third place: 12 points

Fourth place: nine points

Fifth place: eight points

Sixth place: six points

Seventh place: five points

Eighth place: three points

Ninth place: two points

10th place: one point

F1 points breakdown for 25-50% of race completed

First place: 13 points

Second place: 10 points

Third place: eight points

Fourth place: six points

Fifth place: five points

Sixth place: four points

Seventh place: three points

Eighth place: two points

Ninth place: one point

F1 points breakdown for two laps-25% of race completed

First place: six points

Second place: four points

Third place: three points

Fourth place: two points

Fifth place: one point

