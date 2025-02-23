        <
          How are points scored in F1 racing?

          As of February 2025, Lewis Hamilton has scored the most points as an individual driver in F1 history. Andrea Diodato/NurPhoto via Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Feb 23, 2025, 04:44 PM

          The points system for Formula 1 can seem a bit confusing. But ultimately, it's simple -- the higher you finish, the more points you earn.

          F1's current system allows drivers and teams to pile up plenty of points as they race from circuit to circuit. Even more points are available on sprint weekends. Here's a look at how the F1 points system works:

          How do points work for an F1 grand prix race?

          Only drivers who finish in the top 10 positions score points for themselves and their teams. Since the introduction of the F1 points system in 2010, the winner of each race earns 25 points. The second-place finisher gets 18, while 15 points go to the third and final podium spot. The driver and team who record the fastest lap earn an extra point, assuming they also finish in the final top 10 positions.

          F1 points breakdown

          First place: 25 points

          Second place: 18 points

          Third place: 15 points

          Fourth place: 12 points

          Fifth place: 10 points

          Sixth place: eight points

          Seventh place: six points

          Eighth place: four points

          Ninth place: two points

          10th place: one point

          How do points work for F1 sprint races?

          Extra points are available on a sprint weekend, when an amended schedule includes a sprint race the day before the grand prix. The winner of the sprint race is awarded eight points. The second-place finisher gets seven points. Third place receives six points, fourth place gets five points, and so on until the driver who finishes eighth receives a single point.

          2025 sprint weekend calendar

          March 21-23 - Shanghai

          May 2-4 - Miami

          July 25-27 - Belgium

          Oct. 17-19 - Austin, Texas

          Nov. 7-9 - São Paulo

          Nov. 28-30 - Qatar

          What happens if weather or other factors shorten an F1 grand prix race?

          The regular points system is used for all races that have completed at least 75% of the scheduled distance, or for a race that was resumed after a red flag stoppage (and then ended under green flag conditions for at least two racing laps).

          The amount of available points will drop as the length of a race is truncated.

          F1 points breakdown for 50-75% of race completed

          First place: 19 points

          Second place: 14 points

          Third place: 12 points

          Fourth place: nine points

          Fifth place: eight points

          Sixth place: six points

          Seventh place: five points

          Eighth place: three points

          Ninth place: two points

          10th place: one point

          F1 points breakdown for 25-50% of race completed

          First place: 13 points

          Second place: 10 points

          Third place: eight points

          Fourth place: six points

          Fifth place: five points

          Sixth place: four points

          Seventh place: three points

          Eighth place: two points

          Ninth place: one point

          F1 points breakdown for two laps-25% of race completed

          First place: six points

          Second place: four points

          Third place: three points

          Fourth place: two points

          Fifth place: one point

