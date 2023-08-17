Hours out from the Wallabies departure for the Rugby World Cup, their campaign has been rocked with assistant coach Brad Davis quitting immediately due to "personal reasons".

Announced as Eddie Jones' attack coach in May, Davis has quit immediately and will no longer join the squad in France, instead he will return to the UK where he will deal with personal matters, Rugby Australia confirmed on Thursday morning.

The Wallabies are set to fly out of Sydney on Thursday afternoon with a final warm-up game against France scheduled for Monday Aug. 28 AEDT with their campaign kicking off a week later against Portugal.