The Waratahs have netted the biggest fish yet of their recent recruitment, adding powerhouse Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou to their squad on a one-year deal for 2025.

Tupou had been arguably the biggest off-contract star following the Melbourne Rebels' demise, the tighthead having moved south after a long stint with Queensland Reds with whom he made his Super Rugby debut.

And while Tupou admitted he fancied a return to the Reds, the fact that Queensland had already built depth in the front-row pushed him to look elsewhere. Then when former Wallabies assistant Simon Raiwalui was unveiled as the Waratahs new director of performance, Sydney always loomed as Tupou's likely destination.

His arrival next year alongside the already announced Rob Leota, Darby Lancaster and Andrew Kellaway continues a positive offseason for the Tahs after they finished in last place in Super Rugby Pacific this season. NSW also has Sydney Roosters NRL star Joseph Suaali'i squared away on a three-year deal.

"The Waratahs are a big brand in Australian rugby and have a proud history," Tupou said.

"I'm really looking forward to joining the club next season. Waratahs fans are very passionate and I'm happy that they'll be cheering for me in 2025.

"I've played with Belly [Angus Bell], Jake [Gordon], Langi [Gleeson] and [Dave] Porecki for Australia and I'm excited to join forces with them for the Waratahs.

"With Andrew Kellaway and Joseph Suaali'i also joining the club, I'm confident we'll be in for a big year."

Taniela Tupou looms as a huge signing for the Waratahs for the 2025 Super Rugby season Brendan Hertel

Tupou will form an all-Wallabies front-row alongside loosehead Angus Bell and hooker Dave Porecki, who is yet to play this season due to a troublesome Achilles injury.

His Rebels and now Wallabies teammate Isaac Kailea is also tipped to head to Sydney, giving new Waratahs coach Dan McKellar a stacked front-row department to call on.

Raiwalui's experience working with Pasifika players will also be invaluable next season, the former Fiji coach set playing a big role in the recruitment of both Leota and Tupou when it had earlier appeared the duo could land elsewhere.

"We're absolutely thrilled that Taniela will be joining our club in 2025," Raiwalui said.

"Taniela is one of Australia's best rugby players and any club in the world would be happy to have his services.

"His signing is a portrayal of the positive direction that the Waratahs are heading in, and I have no doubt that our members and fans will be eagerly anticipating seeing Taniela running out in sky blue next season."