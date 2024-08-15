The ESPN Scrum Reset discuss 19-year-old Max Jorgensen and whether the wider Wallabies squad is the best place for him to be. (4:22)

Angus Bell will make his long-awaited return from injury against the Springboks this weekend, while rising star Max Jorgensen is poised to take his international bow as Australia seeks an unlikely win in Perth.

It is only Round 2 of the Rugby Championship but already the Wallabies are under huge pressure, Joe Schmidt's side belted 33-7 by the world champions in what was a huge reality check for Australia after they had enjoyed an undefeated July campaign.

Australia's scrum was one of many areas exploited by South Africa, with the Springboks winning multiple penalties on their own feed and applying loads of pressure on the Wallabies' ball.

The return of Bell should help solidify the loosehead side, but with Taniela Tupou again on family duty following the death of his father, Allan Alaalatoa retains the No. 3 jersey and the captaincy. There is also a first run-on start for hooker Josh Nasser, the Queenslander replacing Reds teammate Matt Faessler while Billy Pollard comes onto the bench.

Angus Bell was one of the Wallabies' best from a disappointing World Cup campaign in France Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Angus Blyth, meanwhile, comes in to replace Nick Frost at lock after the Brumbies second-rower was one of two players to be ruled out with concussion, with Jeremy Williams also unable to take his place on the bench.

There are two changes to the starting backline with veteran scrum-half Nic White brought in from outside last week's matchday 23 and straight into the No. 9 jersey in place of Jake Gordon, while Marika Koroibete replaces the injured Filipo Daugunu [broken leg] on the left wing.

Koroibete is the first overseas-based player to feature under Schmidt this year.

Gordon, meanwhile, had an unhappy afternoon in Brisbane, with his box kick, which had been on point against Wales last month, woefully inaccurate early in last week's contest. White has not played since the Western Force's final game of Super Rugby Pacific in May but brings with him a wealth of experience and a previous connection with Noah Lolesio from his time at the Brumbies.

But it is the inclusion of Jorgensen among the replacements that will generate much of the pre-match discussion, with the Waratahs flyer having missed the backend of Super Rugby because of a hamstring injury picked up while playing for Randwick in the Shute Shield.

That followed a knee injury that ended his 2023 Super campaign and then a broken leg, which he suffered at training during last year's Rugby World Cup, prompting discussion as to whether the 19-year-old was being brought on too quickly.

But Jorgensen has clearly impressed Schmidt in the fortnight he has been in camp with the Wallabies and will now look to add impact when called upon on Saturday night at Optus Stadium.

There is another potential Test debut waiting on the bench after Fijian-born Seru Uru was included alongside the Brumbies' Tom Hooper. Both players have the ability to cover the second-row and No. 6, affording Schmidt several different combinations when he does look for fresh legs on Saturday night.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus on Tuesday unveiled a stunning 10 changes to the starting lineup that rocketed to a 21-0 lead in Brisbane last week, including handing the captaincy to lock Salmaan Moerat and Test debuts to scrum-half Morne van den Berg and second-rower Ruan Nortje.

AUSTRALIA: Tom Wright, Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Marika Koroibete, Noah Lolesio, Nic White; Harry Wilson, Carlo Tizzano, Rob Valetini, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Angus Blyth, Allan Alaalatoa, Josh Nasser, Angus Bell.

Replacements: Billy Pollard, James Slipper, Zane Nonggorr, Tom Hooper, Seru Uru, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Max Jorgensen.