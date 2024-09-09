Lions tickets sold fast, but will Wallabies fans have any hope left by then?

Open Extended Reactions

Sadly, it's a position Wallabies fans have found themselves in many times over the last 20 years. Desperately clinging to the threads of silver linings after yet another shellacking, this time at the hands of Argentina.

There have been some dark days in Australian rugby over the last two decades, with the scars from last year's demise at the hands of Eddie Jones still yet to heal. But Sunday's mauling by the Pumas, that saw the Wallabies succumb to a record-breaking 40-point defeat in perfect conditions in Santa Fe, has sent Australian rugby spiraling once again.

While there are no calls for Joe Schmidt's resignation just yet - the new coach holds a 4-3 record to start his Wallabies tenure -- many are already casting their eyes ahead to next year's British & Irish Lions tour and how on earth they will confront Andy Farrell and his men in red.

Despite Sunday's obliteration in South America, there are some of us who still believe a turn of fortunes lies on the horizon.

Perhaps it's blind faith or just an unshakable hope, but what was produced across the opening 30 minutes against the Pumas shows this Wallabies side can't be written off just yet, even though there is just under a year until they face the Lions at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Taniela Tupou of Australia evades a tackle by Julian Montoya of Argentina Daniel Jayo/Getty Images

Angus Bell once again proved himself a Wallabies star. His scrummaging was strong, his ball running powerful - he busted through five tacklers alone in the 13th minute to set up Carlo Tizzano's first try - while he hit hard in defence once again. His front-row partner Taniela Tupou wasn't far behind him, showing off some slick handling in multiple attacking efforts - he looked a constant threat.

The issue, though, is that Bell and Tupou simply weren't out there long enough; Tupou put his hand up in the 36th minute to be replaced while Bell failed to return after the halftime break. After the match Tupou's replacement Allan Alaalatoa revealed his entrance wasn't planned, but gave no explanation for the 54 Test prop's early exit.

"No, it wasn't the plan. I think the plan was just to see how the big fella goes," Alaalatoa said post-match. "Just to make sure that he went out there and went as hard as he could.

"I thought he did really well for the 30 or so minutes that he was on. He put his hand up to come off."

Despairingly in Tupou's 22 Test starts he's made it past the 60-minute mark just six times, while his longest stint on the pitch in 2024 is just 48 minutes against Argentina in La Plata. Bell's minutes haven't been much better over the last two years with a consistent toe injury keeping him sidelined and under load management. Get these two fit, injury free and on the pitch for 60-minute periods, and you'll soon see a different Wallabies pack.

Their bench replacements are questionable though, with Alaalatoa and James Slipper struggling are genuine pressure to retain their spots into next year. Alaalatoa has failed to return to his best following an Achilles injury last year, while Slipper, after an illustrious and now record-equalling Test career, is simply not the same player he once was. That was evident on the weekend.

Already we've seen Schmidt isn't afraid to blood young guns, naming 16 debutants in just seven Tests, making now the time to get some experience into his young front-rowers. After making his shock Wallabies debut against Wales, Isaac Kailea must get some minutes into his legs now if he's to be ready for a Lions Test next year, so too young Reds star Zane Nonggorr, both who have proven themselves strong contenders for the future.

Australia's Wallabies fly-half Ben Donaldson (C) attacks GERONIMO URANGA/AFP via Getty Images

Touring prop Tom Robertson also remains an experienced option with 35 caps to his name.

Meanwhile, for the first time this series, the Wallabies finally displayed some real attacking threats. Battling to find any line breakers against the Springboks in their opening two Tests, Rob Valetini was back to some of his hard running best, hitting and breaking the line on multiple occasions while his back-row partner Harry Wilson worked to keep himself in the contest through the full 80 minutes.

Ben Donaldson controlled the game well through the first half, directing traffic and playing some flat attacking rugby, even helping set up Andrew Kellaway's try in the 28th minute, while most of the carnage came about following his replacement in the 56th minute. He's still got plenty of improvement to make, with Schmidt acknowledging he could work harder in the backfield and get himself positioned better for the inevitable high balls. But his strong showing certainly sets up an interesting battle for the fly-half jersey alongside Noah Lolesio and young Tom Lynagh.

"I thought Ben controlled the game really well in that first 30," Joe Schmidt said of Donaldson's performance. "He kicked well, put a couple of long kicks down, one through the middle that bounced on really well that allowed us to keep the pressure on them territorially. He linked up well, took a good fap because he's got the acceleration."

Jake Gordon, despite a costly penalty midway through the second half, was again one of the best on the pitch for the Wallabies with his quick ball from the back of the ruck and his linking with former Super Rugby teammate Donaldson. His replacement Tate McDermott's quick thinking tap for a try late in the second was another example of what he brings to the gold jersey.

Taught a tough Test lesson in the second half, Max Jorgensen made a decent impression in his first start earlier in the match, his pass back inside to Kellaway for the try a highlight of his night, while the fullback had his best performance this year as he made sure to get his hands on the ball as often as possible.

While the wheels more than fell off in their absolute dismantling, Wallabies fans can cling to the first 30 minutes as evidence the side is building towards something good. Add their last-minute win just a week earlier in driving rain in La Plata, and the developing youth, including Carlo Tizzano and Hamish Stewart, who've been handed their chances due to injuries, the future is not all doom and gloom.

Certainly, there is enough promise and enough time to pull together a competitive challenge to face the visiting Lions.