Rugby Championship takeaways: Schmidt must face up to inconvenient Wallabies truth

The Springboks remain undefeated in this year's Rugby Championship, after they finished over the top of the All Blacks for a second straight week.

Meanwhile, what on earth did we just witness in Santa Fe? The Wallabies led 20-3 after 30 minutes, and by fulltime the Pumas had smacked them 67-27. That was an ugly second half for Australia and Joe Schmidt has plenty to ponder before the All Blacks' visit to Sydney in two weeks' time.

For now, though, let's unpack some of the weekend's key takeaways.

SCHMIDT MUST FACE UP TO AN INCONVENIENT TRUTH

Australia have suffered some embarrassing defeats in recent times, but this current group is now the owner of the record for the most points ever conceded by a Wallabies team.

The 67 they shipped on Saturday afternoon eclipsed the 61 that the Springboks piled on back in 1997 and while some positive Wallabies fans have been quick to point out that Australia recovered from that defeat to win the World Cup two years later, that squad also featured alltime greats George Gregan, Stephen Larkham and Joe Roff, while David Wilson, Matt Cockbain and Owen Finegan were pretty handy, too.

Still, it would be wrong to throw the baby out with the bathwater following Saturday's defeat; that would overlook some of the sparkling rugby Australia played inside 30 minutes and the cold hard fact that the Pumas were superb. Remember, this is the same team that ran up a record score in defeating New Zealand in Wellington just last month. When they are on, they are on.

Schmidt's biggest concerns are two-fold but directly related, too. The trouble is that by actioning the first issue, the second is only then amplified.

There is no hiding from how much the Wallabies lose when Angus Bell and Taniela Tupou leave the field; at the weekend that was after 40 and 35 minutes respectively. After the introduction of James Slipper and Allan Alaalatoa, Australia lost significant attacking punch through the middle of the field. Their scrum, which had been solid in the first half, dominant even, was immediately put under pressure by a Pumas pack that was on top at the set-piece throughout the second half.

Alaalatoa hasn't been the same player since his Achilles rupture last year, while not only was Slipper penalised at scrum time, he also gave away a penalty for a no-arms tackle early in the second half.

The Wallabies lose so much when Angus Bell [pictured] and Taniela Tupou come off the ground GERONIMO URANGA/AFP via Getty Images

Slipper has been a great servant of Australian rugby and on the weekend equalled George Gregan's record for the most Test caps ever. But the writing was on the wall for this pair as a scrummaging duo during this year's Super Rugby season when they were shunted all over the paddock by the Fijian Drua. The Pacific Islanders did not even boast one of the better scrums in the tournament, yet they dominated Alaalatoa and Slipper throughout.

Either Schmidt must get more minutes out of Bell and Tupou in the run to the British & Irish Lions series next year or look elsewhere across his squad for front-row replacements. Isaac Kailea should be available for the Bledisloe in Sydney, while Zane Nonggorr may also be worth consideration among the reserves.

Unfortunately, making such moves would leave the Wallabies with an experience vacuum on the bench as Nonggorr and Kailea are both very much in the infancy of their Test careers.

The Wallabies' second-half capitulation, and a dire need for an experienced voice to steady what was a rapidly-sinking ship, was summed up in the moments that followed the soft penalty they gave away 12 minutes into the second half.

When Jake Gordon didn't retreat following a kick from Ben Donaldson, the Pumas were gifted a scrum five metres out from the Wallabies' line. Another scrum penalty and a Pablo Matera try later, and the Pumas had scored four straight tries to take complete control of the match.

Gordon was hooked at the same time, but it was at that moment that the Wallabies needed their leaders, including Slipper and Alaalatoa, to take charge. Unfortunately for Australia, the game only deteriorated further.

Schmidt has some big decisions to make before the end of the year.

WE ARE SEEING SOMETHING TRULY SPECIAL IN SOUTH AFRICA

Barring a complete implosion in back-to-back Tests against the Pumas, the Springboks will roll their Rugby World Cup triumph into a first Rugby Championship title since 2019. On the weekend, meanwhile, they wrapped up a first Freedom Cup in 15 years against the All Blacks.

Off the field, the country has never been more united behind the team, skipper Siya Kolisi and coach Rassie Erasmus, who has almost ascended to God-like status.

This is rarified air for South African rugby and the scary thing is that it can only get better.

Four years ago following their World Cup triumph in Japan, there was little changeover in the personnel Erasmus and then coach Jacques Nienaber had to work with. The visit of the Lions two years after that Webb Ellis Cup win, and then COVID, played a role in that, but also the age profile of the squad skewed younger.

This time around, however, Erasmus has already set about introducing the new group of Springboks that will push the established stars in the run to the 2027 showpiece in Australia.

Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi and centre Jesse Kriel pose with a fan after their 18-12 win over the All Blacks in Cape Town RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images

The South Africa coach has brought in Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, lock Ruan Nortje, back-rower Elrigh Louw, prop Gerhard Steenekamp, while also adding experience to the relatively fledgling Test careers of Grant Williams, Canan Moodie and Aphelele Fassi.

Meanwhile, the nucleus of the squad that has established itself as one of the greatest rugby teams of all time remains; Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Bongi Mbonamni, Ox Nche, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, Willie le Roux, Kwagga Smith and Cheslin Kolbe are all still playing at an incredible level alongside Kolisi, either in the run-on side or off the bench.

It is an enviable position that Erasmus finds himself in and while logic dictates that the riches will dry up - it eventually did for the great All Blacks teams of 2011-15 - the South Africa coach has already laid the foundations for a tilt at a piece of rugby history - becoming the first team to win three straight Rugby World Cups.

"We are at a stage where there are young guys knocking hard on the door," Erasmus said after Saturday night's win. "You can handle it two ways, see it as competition, or rather prolonging the senior players' careers because they only play every second or third match.

"The older guys will try make it (to the 2027 World Cup) if their bodies will allow it. And the younger guys must get enough Test experience. It is a good mix of trying to build together for the next few years."

SITITI OFFERS ALL BLACKS ENCOURAGEMENT ON ANOTHER DISAPPOINTING DAY

The All Blacks cannot win the Rugby Championship, a third loss in four Tests means the best they can hope for is second place with two Tests against the Wallabies still to come.

The immediate bounce that Scott Robertson's arrival was supposed to deliver has not eventuated, and the coach knows he is in for some tough questions.

"Our duty demands that we win those games. We care very deeply about the jersey and we have to win," Robertson said after Saturday's 18-12 defeat.

"We will be frank and honest around it (the team's results), that is the way to approach it."

There were however a couple of genuine positives for Robertson and the All Blacks in Cape Town at the weekend.

The first was the fact that they absolutely dominated the Springboks breakdown; Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa'i, Taylor and even scrum-half Cortez Ratima were able to get on the ball at the breakdown to either win a turnover or a penalty from referee Matthew Carley.

All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor was superb against the Springboks in Cape Town Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

The second genuine bright spot was the performance of back-rower Wallace Sititi, who ran with real authority, did what was required of him at the lineout, and genuinely looked like one of the few All Blacks capable of giving the Springboks' defence some headaches.

The other standout performer was hooker Codie Taylor, who was just about the best player on the field, full stop.

The problem for Robertson was that aside from their work at the defensive ruck, Sititi's few dominant charges, and Taylor's tireless effort, they were let down by their discipline, decision-making and handling, and never seriously threatened the hosts' tryline as a result.

The yellow cards that were rightfully shown to Sevu Reece and Tyrel Lomax were completely avoidable and while the Springboks also paid the price for indiscipline, the hosts did capitalise on the opportunities that came their way.

That used to be the hallmark of the All Blacks, a facet of the game they did better than anyone else. But the tables have since turned, and Robertson's record now sits at 4-3 for the year.