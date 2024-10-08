The ESPN Scrum Reset react to the Wallabies' narrow Bledisloe I loss, pondering whether Joe Schmidt might be close to finding his first-choice run-on XV. (3:11)

Michael Cheika has questioned whether he is welcome in English club rugby after being banned for two matches for disrespecting the independent matchday doctor following his first game as Leicester coach.

A Rugby Football Union (RFU) disciplinary panel determined last Tuesday that the former Australia and Argentina coach had been "overly aggressive with intense eye contact" when confronting the doctor after the Premiership clash.

Cheika, who was unhappy with the confusion over the removal of players from the contest after suffering head-knocks, served the first match of his ban on Sunday with the second suspended until the end of the season.

"I would be lying if I didn't say I was really disappointed," the Australian told British media. "I felt the decision wasn't right and it hurts my reputation.

"I was disappointed and I almost felt like -- and it's like I'm spitting the dummy here -- but I felt they don't really want me to be in the league here because what happened is a really minor-type thing."

The RFU disciplinary panel accepted there had been a "lack of clarity about the decisions made about the head injuries" during the match at Exeter's Sandy Park on Sept. 21.

Leicester issued a statement after the punishment was announced saying the club would not appeal the decision but disagreed that Cheika's actions had amounted to disrespect.

"I don't want to go on about it too much," Cheika added. "I'm an honest person. If I do something wrong then I'll take the consequences. But I felt like I'd generally done nothing wrong."

Cheika will be back to lead his team for next weekend's midlands derby against Northampton, where Leicester will be looking to make it three wins from four matches in the new Premiership season.