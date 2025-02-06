Open Extended Reactions

Henry Arundell will join Bath next season. David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

Henry Arundell will leave French Top 14 side Racing 92 at the end of the season and return to England with Premiership side Bath, the club confirmed on Thursday.

Arundell, 22, has signed a three-year deal with Bath which will mean he will also be available to represent England from next season.

Having been playing in France with Racing 92, Arundell has been ineligibile for England since after the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Only players who play domestic rugby in England can represent the national side.

Considered by many to be one of the most exciting young talents in the game, Arundell can play across the backline as a winger of fullback.

Arundell has already won 10 caps for England, scoring seven tries.

He has scored 13 tries in 30 games for Racing since joining the Paris club in 2023, and scored a hat trick in his Top 14 debut.

However, he will bring his skillset back to England from next summer in what will come as welcome news for England coach Steve Borthwick and domestic rugby fans.

"Joining Bath will be a very special occasion for both myself and my family. We've been Bath fans for generations -- ever since my grandparents -- and growing up I spent many years in the stands supporting the team," Arundell said.

"Now, to potentially have the opportunity to wear a Bath rugby shirt is incredibly exciting. The team is in a fantastic place right now, with a brilliant culture, and I'm confident we can create some amazing memories over the next few years."