Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to off-field review, where we'll wrap up the Super Rugby Pacific round in hopefully quicker time than it takes the TMO to rule on foul play!

JORGENSEN'S SEASON COULD BE OVER; DOES THE HIP-DROP TACKLE NEED ATTENTION?

The Waratahs came crashing back to earth after their thrilling win over the Brumbies, NSW receiving a reality check from the Hurricanes in a crushing 57-12 defeat. In their first game outside Australia for 2025, the Waratahs were beaten in just about every facet of the match; the only bright spot a promising start where they opened up a 7-0 lead. Thereafter, however, Dan McKellar's side capitulated completely. Making matters worse was an injury to star outside back Max Jorgensen, who left the field in agony following an awkward tackle from Hurricanes back-rower Brayden Iose. Jorgensen knew instantly he was in trouble, and a post-match diagnosis of ankle syndesmosis could yet put his hopes of facing the British & Irish Lions in jeopardy. The "hip drop" tackle, as it is known in the NRL and NFL, is not illegal in rugby. For the uninitiated, it basically involves a defender swinging around and down, applying their bodyweight to the ball-carrier's legs, just as Iose did on Friday night. The tackle was thrust into the spotlight last year when Ryan Lonergan suffered a nasty injury in a similar tackle from Tate McDermott, while Cam Roigard also saw his 2024 campaign ended in the same fashion. Asked about Iose's tackle, Waratahs coach Dan McKellar told the Sydney Morning Herald: "That's for the officials to sort. You just don't ever want to see young players missing multiple weeks with injury, especially when they're just starting to perform like Max has this season." Any move to outlaw the hip-drop tackle would have to come from World Rugby, as it is not a defensive technique that could fall into a "law trial" that is often first introduced in Super Rugby. For now, Jorgensen and the Waratahs face a nervous wait to learn the exact extent of his injury and just how long he will be out of action.

Max Jorgensen suffered what is likely to be a serious ankle injury as the result of a 'hip-drop' tackle from Hurricanes back-rower Brayden Iose Stan Sport

WARATAHS, BRUMBIES GET A LESSON IN BREAKDOWN ACCURACY, PHYSICALITY

The Waratahs weren't the only Australian team served a reminder of what's required to compete in Super Rugby Pacific, with the Brumbies forced to grind out a win over the Highlanders. Jamie Joseph's side are an improved outfit this season, but they do not boast the firepower of the Chiefs, Crusaders or Hurricanes. However, their ability to get on the ball at the breakdown almost resulted in an upset win in Canberra; truth be told they probably should have earned more pay from referee Jordan Way, too. The Australian referee appeared a tad harsh when ruling on the visitors at the tackle, pinging the likes of Timoci Tavatavanawai, Veveni Lasaqa and Sean Withy when each player looked to have good position over the ball. Too often the Brumbies left too much gap between the ball-carrier and their supporting players, which was largely the Waratahs' problem on Friday as Hurricanes skipper Du'Plessis Kirifi completely dominated the NSW breakdown. Both sides will need to improve drastically in that area if they are to go deep into the season, the Waratahs in particular.

REDS' LINEOUT WOES NEED IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

Queensland Reds deservedly sit at the top of the Super Rugby Pacific ladder through seven rounds. Les Kiss' side are playing some superb rugby and, crucially, have found a way to win tight encounters they previously would have lost. However, their hopes of winning a second Super Rugby and first since 2011 will fade considerably unless they address a lineout that was picked off repeatedly by the Force in Brisbane on Saturday night. The Reds won just 55% of their own lineout ball, as Force locks Jeremy Williams and Darcy Swain delivered a defensive lineout masterclass, the latter putting his name right back into the Wallabies mix. The Reds have been without regular starting hooker and Wallabies rake Matt Faessler, but with three quality jumping options in Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Ryan Smith and Seru Uru, they should have performed far better than they did at set-piece against the Force. Contrastingly, the Reds scrum was right on top and again helped power them to victory, just as it had a week earlier against the Highlanders.

MOANA ARE A DIFFERENT TEAM WITH ARDIE SAVEA

Moana Pasifika enjoyed the finest moment in their short history on Saturday night, stunning the Crusaders 45-29 in Christchurch. While the 10-time Super Rugby champions were a few key personnel down, and chose to start All Blacks Codie Taylor and Tamaiti Williams from the bench, they were out-enthused and outplayed by a Pasifika team that nailed nearly every opportunity that came their way and, in the case of back-rower Miracle Faiilagi and Pepesano Patafilo, turned something into nothing through sheer determination. But it was star offseason recruit and 2023 World Rugby Player of the Year Ardie Savea who laid the platform early with two tries inside 17 minutes, the All Blacks No. 8 a constant source of inspiration for the expansion franchise. Savea's arrival has transformed Tana Umaga's team, particularly Faiilagi, who spoke adoringly of his back-row teammate post-match. Faiilagi, who was Pasifika's first on-island recruit, plays a lot like his skipper. His work to score the try that snuffed out any thought of a late Crusaders try was classic Savea; leg drive through contract, swatting off defenders and then an oustretched arm to touch down. Faiilagi is only going to get better. With Savea on their books, so too will Pasifika.

BRILLIANT SKILL, FAT-MAN SPEED FEATURE IN CONTRASTING TRIES

Whether you like jaw-dropping flick passes or front-rowers moving as if they were Usain Bolt, Round 7 of Super Rugby Pacific had something for everyone. Hurricanes fullback Ruben Love got it started with an incredible catch-and-flick pass to lay on a try for Ngantungane Punivai, before Force prop Tom Robertson then rounded out the action with a 40-metre sprint to the line, the prop showing an eye-catching turn of speed to split two defenders in shades of Greg Holmes' famous try for the Wallabies against Ireland way back in 2006.

Between that, breakout Moana Pasifika fly-half Patrick Pellegrini threw a spectacular cut-out ball before staying in support to receive the return pass from Tevita Ofa and score the visitors' fourth try in Christchurch. The highlights keep coming in Super Rugby Pacific 2025.