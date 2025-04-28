England coach John Mitchell calls to increase squad sizes for World Cup

Open Extended Reactions

England women's rugby head coach John Mitchell has called on World Rugby to increase squad sizes to 33 players for the women's Rugby World Cup and says all the pressure is on New Zealand ahead of this year's tournament.

Mitchell was talking after England secured their fourth Six Nations Grand Slam in a row after defeating France 43-42 at Twickenham on Saturday. England head into their home World Cup later this year as favourites and Mitchell is in the final stages of deciding which players will form his 32-player squad.

But Mitchell would like these squad sizes increased. Teams in the men's World Cup are permitted to select 33 players, but sides competing in this year's women's World Cup will only be allowed to pick 32 players. The increase to 33 players for the men was introduced ahead of their 2023 World Cup in France.

England won the Women's Six Nations for the fourth time in a row this year. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

As Mitchell looks to finetune his squad ahead of this year's tournament, confirming he will take 18 forwards and 14 backs, he feels this disparity needs attention from the sport's governing body.

Women's Six Nations 2025 P W B +/- Pts 1 - England 5 5 8 184 28 2 - France 5 4 5 77 21 3 - Ireland 5 2 3 5 11 4 - Italy 5 2 2 -48 10 5 - Scotland 5 2 1 -73 9 6 - Wales 5 0 1 -146 1

"I think World Rugby will probably need to consider it going forward because otherwise you are going to have to wait for players to be flown from overseas," Mitchell said. "I think you have to wait until the 24-hours flight rule or whatever it is because the overseas teams would have to wait to bring their players in. I think 33 seems to be the right number, like [in] the men's game."

England are favourites to lift their first World Cup title since 2014 when they compete later this year. They are on a remarkable 25-match winning run and have won 55 of their last 56 matches. Their last defeat came in the 2022 World Cup final, where they lost to New Zealand.

The Black Ferns have won the past two World Cups, winning both finals against England. New Zealand's chances have received a welcome boost in the past week with the news Rugby World Cup all-time try-scorer Portia Woodman-Wickliffe has come out of retirement with a view to making their squad ahead of this year's tournament. And despite England's incredible run, Mitchell says all the pressure is on New Zealand.

"We are focusing on [England's pool opponents] USA, Samoa and Australia," Mitchell said. "Then Wales, Scotland and France again in a semifinal. If all things go to plan they [New Zealand] will be on the other side. We will deal with that if we earn the right but I think New Zealand are on for a three-peat in World Cups so there is probably more pressure on them to win a World Cup than us."