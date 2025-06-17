Owen Farrell: 'No regrets' over Racing move, open to England return

British and Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell explains why he's excluded Owen Farrell from the touring squad of Australia. (2:15)

Owen Farrell has said he does not regret his move to Racing 92 and the Top 14 after confirmation he will return to Saracens after just one season in France.

Farrell's return to England was announced on Monday following an injury plagued campaign across the channel. He has signed a two-year deal with Saracens.

The Premiership club have paid a fee to Racing 92 in the region of €200,000, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

Despite his time in France not going exactly to plan, the 33-year-old said he has no regrets.

"I'm glad we did it and I'm grateful. The place was great. There's loads of potential there at Racing and the people were great with me there and my family loved the time there," Farrell told Sky Sports.

Owen Farrell spent one season at Racing 92. Franco Arland/Getty Images

"I'm obviously disappointed with the way it turned out but I'm glad we did it and had the experience."

Farrell battled various injuries during his time at Racing, meaning he had limited game time.

"Being injured is tough as well, especially for how long I was this year, I've never had a year like that," he said.

"It just makes you have to sit with yourself and deal with whatever you've got going on. We did enjoy it but it was obviously difficult not being able to get out on the pitch as much as you'd want to.

"I don't regret going."

While he missed out on a place in the British & Irish Lions squad -- coaches by his father Andy -- Farrell has said he is not retired from international rugby.

After the 2023 World Cup, Farrell announced he would step away from the international stage for is well-being.

His return to England means he is eligible again for Steve Borthwick's side.

"The only point for me now is getting back here and loving what I'm doing" he said.

"I really think I can do that while getting more out of me and hopefully that puts me in a really good place to have a good impact here. Then who knows after that. "I've not retired but the only think I'm looking at now is getting back to feeling good."

Information from ESPN's Tom Hamilton contributed to this report.