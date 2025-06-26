The ESPN Scrum Reset team react to Lions' management angst about how many Wallabies will be released to their Super franchises for games against the tourists. (1:45)

The British & Irish Lions are settling into life in Australia - and didn't they start their tour Down Under with a bang.

The tourists hadn't even hit the training paddock and already their chief executive Ben Calveley was talking about the "pretty clear" expectation that Wallabies players had to be released to their Super Rugby franchises.

That was never going to happen, at least from the top 25 or so players who are preparing for next week's one-off Test against Fiji, but the situation has since been cleared up after Calveley met with Rugby Australia counterpart Phil Waugh on Wednesday -- and Matt Faessler and Hunter Paisami were released back to the Queensland Reds as well.

So what opposition will the Lions face in their tour games against the Western Force, the Reds, NSW Waratahs, ACT Brumbies, the AUNZ Invitational team and the First Nations-Pasifika side?

Sam Bruce runs the rule over the Lions' non-Test schedule below.

Western Force vs. British & Irish Lions, Optus Stadium, Perth

Saturday, June 28, 8p.m. [11a.m. BST]

The Force were the worst performed Australian Super Rugby outfit this season, finishing in eighth position with just four wins. Still, this is a far better outfit than the one the Lions faced at Perth's HFB Park 12 years ago. Wallabies squad members Darcy Swain, Tom Robertson, Nic White, Nic Champion De Crespigny and Dylan Pietsch all remained in Perth following last week's announcement to prepare for this game. In total, the Force could have as many as nine players with Test experience in their matchday 23.

Player to watch: Nick Champion De Crespigny is a combative and physical loose forward who needed just one season of Super Rugby to earn his Wallabies call-up. A late bloomer, of sorts, Champion de Crespigny previously played in France's Top 14, reaching the Final with Castres. A strong performance against the tough Lions pack could rocket the 28-year-old into contention for the first Test in Brisbane.

Difficulty rating: 2/5

Expect the Force to hang tough in this game for the first half, though their scrum will come under immense pressure from the outset. Darcy Swain is another player pushing for a Test spot, and his defensive lineout ability could really unsettle the Lions, particularly after their set-piece wobbles in Dublin. The Force have also regained Wallabies fly-half contender Ben Donaldson after Kurtley Beale suffered an injury. Lions by 28.

Queensland Reds vs. British & Irish Lions, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Wednesday, July 2, 8p.m. [11p.m. BST]

With Wallabies coach-elect Les Kiss in his second season, this was supposed to be the year the Reds pushed for a top-four Super Rugby spot. Unfortunately, costly defeats away to Fiji and at home to the Hurricanes saw them run fifth, and then exit the playoffs swiftly at the hands of eventual champions the Crusaders. Injuries certainly didn't help their cause, particularly up front, but they have regained some of that cavalry for this clash. What you will notice about the Reds is their intent to play and Kiss' attacking structure that cleverly manipulates defensive lines; they also have experience against international teams having only narrowly lost to Wales in Brisbane last year.

Player to watch: Kalani Thomas is a livewire No. 9 very much in the mould of the man he sits behind at Ballymore in Wallabies scrum-half Tate McDermott. But this is the perfect opportunity for Thomas to show what he can do against high-quality international opposition. Look for him to bounce out from the ruck off front-foot ball, catching backpedalling defenders out with his footwork.

Kalani Thomas is a player on the rise in Queensland, who will get his chance against the Lions with the Reds Joe Allison/Getty Images

Difficulty rating: 4/5

With Faessler and Paisami back from the Wallabies, this is a quality Queensland lineup, who will really fancy their chances of stunning the Lions. They will have a far more stable scrum than the Force, while there are a number of players looking to make an impression on Test coach Joe Schmidt, combative forward Lukhan Salakaia-Loto in particular. If promising young No. 10 Harry McLaughlin-Phillips can maintain his composure, this one could go deep into the second half. Lions by 7.

NSW Waratahs vs. British & Irish Lions, Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Saturday July 5, 8p.m. [11a.m. BST]

The Waratahs limped to the end of the Super Rugby season, winning just one of their last six games. They had started the season far more promisingly, but indecision at No. 10, two separate injuries to star recruit Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, a season-ending syndesmosis for flyer Max Jorgensen, and limited output from Taniela Tupou saw their season fall away almost completely. Coach Dan McKellar cut a frustrated figure by the end of the campaign and cited the need for drastic change at the underperforming franchise - in all departments.

Player to watch: If Max Jorgensen is released for some much-needed game time, then he will provide the Waratahs a genuine attacking threat out wide. But look for tireless No. 7 Charlie Gamble to throw himself into everything - and win a few turnovers along the way.

Difficulty rating: 1/5

When Lions boss Calveley spoke of the need for Wallabies to be released to their Super teams, he may well have been talking about the Waratahs directly. With their Test stars gone, and potentially only a couple to be released, NSW will field an inexperienced side against the Lions that could really be worked over up front. Their tight five could be annihilated. Lions by 40.

ACT Brumbies vs. British & Irish Lions, GIO Stadium, Canberra

Wednesday July 9, 8p.m. [11a.m. BST]

The Brumbies have long flown the flag for provincial rugby in Australian, and again proved why they remain the benchmark in 2025. Had it not been for a heartbreaking defeat to the Crusaders in the final regular season round - which included an all-time refereeing howler that went against them - it may well have been the Brumbies hosting last weekend's finale. Instead, Stephen Larkham's side bowed out in the semifinals in New Zealand for the fourth straight year. Still, the Brumbies are a complete rugby outfit, whose points can come in a variety of ways and who relish the near-freezing conditions in Canberra this time of year. They also know what it takes to beat the Lions, having done it 12 years ago.

Player to watch: Just who from the Wallabies squad is released back to the Brumbies remains to be seen, but there is every chance uncapped winger Corey Toole will get this game to push his case for a Test debut. A former sevens and Olympic star, Toole is one of the fastest men, if not the fastest, in Super Rugby, who needs only metres of space to make a mockery of opposition defences.

Corey Toole is one Brumbies player who will likely be released from Wallabies camp Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Difficulty rating: 3/5

While Toole will likely come back, the Brumbies could be without as many as nine regular starters for this game. They have also been hit hard by injury in the front-row, which could present some difficulty at set-piece time. Still, they will have a decent chunk of their best 23 available, an experienced 10 in Jack Debreczeni, and a dynamic back-row that can make the breakdown a nightmare for the Lions. This will be a genuine test for the tourists. Lions by 12.

AUNZ Invitational Team vs. British & Irish Lions, Adelaide Oval

Saturday July 12, 8p.m. [11am BST]

A concept that had had all the makings of something truly special, a Barbarians-style event, has been plagued by insurance issues and the eventual withdrawal from selection of Richie Mo'unga. The All Black exile was meant to be the headline act in Adelaide, giving him the chance to face international opposition while he plays in Japan, only for a broken hand to deny him the chance to reaffirm his supreme quality. Still, with an impressive coaching team headed by Kiss and former All Blacks boss Ian Foster, you can guarantee the Invitational squad, whomever it includes, will be taking this game seriously.

Player to watch: Hoskins Sotutu continues to be overlooked for the All Blacks, meaning an international switch to either Fiji or England could be on the cards later his year. While still to be confirmed at the time of writing, ESPN understands the Blues No. 8 only needs final insurance clearance to sign on, giving the AUNZ some genuine quality up front. He may be joined by several other New Zealand players who are currently in South Africa with the Barbarians.

Hoskins Sotutu hasn't played for the All Blacks since the end of 2022, creating an opportunity for a switch of international allegiance Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

Difficulty rating: 3.5/5

The squad for this game might not be known until the week of it, meaning cohesion and combinations will be in short supply when the whistle blows at the historic Adelaide Oval. But you should expect this team to play in Barbarians fashion, with a real willingness to throw the ball around, on what should be a hard, fast South Australian deck. They will also likely face a Lions team that has already settled on its squad for the first Test, so might not have the same quality that the Reds have faced earlier on the tour. Lions by 15.

First Nations-Pasifika XV vs. British & Irish Lions, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Tuesday July 22, 8p.m. [11a.m. BST]

This entirely new team was created after the demise of the Melbourne Rebels, Australia's fifth Super Rugby franchise who went bust early last year. The team will honour Australian rugby's Indigenous heritage, so too those players of Pasifika origin who have made lasting contributions to rugby Down Under. On Thursday, RA announced the team's first five players: Kurtley Beale, Rob Leota, Charlie Gamble, Seru Uru and Andy Muirhead.

Player to watch: Twelve years on from his infamous Suncorp Stadium slip, and the Burger Boys 3am photo, Kurtley Beale looks poised to bring down the curtain on his storied career with this game. Unfortunately, he is no certainty to play it just yet, after he was a scratching from the Force's clash against the Lions only hours before he was unveiled as a First Nations-Pasifika representative.

Difficulty rating: 1.5/5

Just how this matchday 23 shakes out remains to be seen, with players from Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika set to be added to the five names unveiled on Thursday. Combinations and cohesion will be an issue, though you should expect this side to throw the ball around and bring a physical edge that the Lions' mid-weekers probably won't be thrilled about facing in what is their last game for the season. They will also be desperate to round their part of the tour out with a bang, and should prove far too strong for Toutai Kefu's team. Lions by 35.