Australia vs. British and Irish Lions: Live score and updates

The ESPN Scrum Reset team looks ahead to the Wallabies-Lions series, and whether Australia could lose the chance of future tours if they are swept 3-0. (1:30)

It's Test rugby time!

The first match between Australia and British and Irish Lions is finally here with the two teams to set to go head-to-head at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

It's been a long time coming for both sides. The Lions' last tour to South Africa was held under a cloud of COVID-19 while the Wallabies will want revenge for 2013 when they lost the series 2-1.

Going into this one, Andy Farrell's side are the pre-series favourites, a tag he wants his players to embrace.

However, he also warned that no Australian side will ever take a backwards step, saying the tourists are not overconfident.

Both sides have injury concerns, with Blair Kinghorn and Mack Hansen out for the Lions, while the Wallabies have a host of issues.

They lost fly-half Noah Lolesio in the warm up match against Fiji, while Rob Valetini, Will Skelton and Langi Gleeson are also missing for Schmidt.

Regardless, it's set to be an intriguing clash. How will ex-rugby league star Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii go under the brightest lights of all? Has Farrell got his combinations right?

Follow ESPN's live updates for all the answers and action from Brisbane.