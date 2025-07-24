The numbers behind the British & Irish Lions' 24-19 victory over the First Nations & Pasifika. (0:38)

British and Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell has made three changes to his starting side to face Australia in the second Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Bundee Aki, Ollie Chessum and Andrew Porter have come in to the starting side, replacing Sione Tuipulotu, Joe McCarthy and Ellis Genge respectively.

Loosehead prop Genge is named on the replacements bench, but lock McCarthy and centre Tuipulotu drop out of the squad entirely with respective foot and hamstring injuries.

Farrell has also made four changes to the replacements, with flanker Jac Morgan, lock James Ryan, fly-half/centre Owen Farrell, and full-back Blair Kinghorn added to the squad.

Bundee Aki replaces Sione Tuipulotu in the Lions centres. Getty

Morgan's selection ensures a Welsh presence in the side after the principality was without representation in a Test team, in Brisbane, for the first time since the late 19th century.

"We have put ourselves in a good position after the first Test, but we know there will be a massive reaction from this Wallaby team," Farrell said.

"Everyone saw the quality they have in Brisbane, and we know we will have to be a lot better than we were last week."

The Lions claimed a one-sided 27-19 win in the first Test in Brisbane.

LIONS TEAM FOR SECOND TEST

Hugo Keenan, Tommy Freeman, Huw Jones, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Finn Russell, Jamison Gibson-Park, Jack Conan, Tom Curry, Tadhg Beirne, Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje (captain), Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter. Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, James Ryan, Jac Morgan, Alex Mitchell, Owen Farrell, Blair Kinghorn.