British and Irish Lions player ratings after 2nd Test win against Australia

The British & Irish Lions came back from an 18-point deficit to beat Australia 29-26 in front a mammoth crowd in Melbourne on Saturday.

A contentious try in the last minute by Hugo Keenan capped an extraordinary comeback win for the Lions in front of a record crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Dan Sheehan, Tom Curry, Huw Jones and Tadgh Beirne also scored tries for the Lions.

In 2001 and 2013 the Lions lost in Melbourne after winning the first match of a three-test series against the Wallabies to force the series to a decider.

But Keenan's try in the dying seconds allowed the Lions to avoid that fate for the first time. After winning the first test 29-17, they managed to overcome a vastly improved Australia that at times dominated Saturday's match.

"Andy [Farrell], he told us that we should have no doubt in our mind that we're going to win this game," Lions captain Maro Itoje, named man of the match, said of his coach.

"Let's continue to play big. Obviously, there's loads, loads of errors, loads of errors, but we played big, we got the win, and that's all that matters."

Itoje won Man of the Match, but who else stepped up at the MCG?

Andrew Porter, prop

RATING: 7.5

Pressure on his shoulders after coming in for Ellis Genge and handled the occasion well. Not a vintage performance but did his job at scrum time.

Dan Sheehan, hooker

RATING: 8

Smart play for the opening try with a Superman dive over a tackle to score. Solid as always at scrum time too.

Tadhg Furlong, prop

RATING: 8

There was a lot of doubt around Furlong coming into the series with various injuries but there's a reason Andy Farrell turned to him. A leader on and off the pitch. Solid in Melbourne and they would have missed him if he wasn't there.

Maro Itoje, lock

RATING: 8.5

Player of the Match. Had a lot on his shoulders with tense moments, particularly in dealing with the referee but handled the occasion incredibly well. A series winning captain of the Lions.

Ollie Chessum, lock

RATING: 7

Got through a mountain of the tough work. Nothing flashy but did the job Farrell will have wanted him to do.

Tadhg Beirne, flanker

RATING: 8

Some big moments particularly in the second half. Got his try and pulled off a few big carries to get his team on the front foot when they needed it most.

Tom Curry, flanker

RATING: 7.5

Another solid performance and finished his try well. Won a couple of crucial penalties and proved again he's a big game player.

Jack Conan, No. 8

RATING: 7

A quieter game and didn't have the best time at the lineout but was dependable for the most part.

Jamison Gibson-Park, scrum-half

RATING: 8

Not his very best game but amid the carnage and drama proved a cool head. His vision and quick thinking is second to none.

Finn Russell, fly-half

RATING: 7

Made a couple of rare mistakes that put the Lions on the back foot but his conversion after the Beirne try was vital and he controlled everything in the final passage of play.

Bundee Aki, inside centre

RATING: 7

A few huge carries but faded a bit in the second half. Could have shown his physicality more when the Lions were under the pump in the first half but had his moments.

Huw Jones, outside centre

RATING: 7.5

Gave away a penalty which led to an Australian try. Recovered with one of his own but wasn't as impactful throughout as he would have wanted to be.

James Lowe, left wing

RATING: 6.5

Another tricky game for Lowe who produced a mixed bag. Strong through contact but some loose touches too.

Tommy Freeman, right wing

RATING: 6.5

Much the same as last week. Some good moments but his 10 minutes in the bin --albeit as a result of collective penalties -- cost the Lions dearly.

Hugo Keenan, fullback

RATING: 7.5

Was decent at the back and came up with the match winning moment. No one can take that away from him.

Replacements:

Ronan Kelleher: 7 - Strong in the scrum and lineout when he came on.

Ellis Genge: 8 - Had a point to prove after being dropped and made an impact when he replaced Porter.

Will Stuart: 8 - Slotted into the scrum and brought the physicality the Lions were missing in the second half last week.

James Ryan: 7 - Also brought a lift to the pack off the bench when his side needed it most. Ensured Australia didn't get on top physically.

Jac Morgan: 7 - Heart-in-mouth moment with a questionable clear out at the very end of the match. Ended up going his way.

Alex Mitchell: N/A

Owen Farrell: N/A

Blair Kinghorn: 8 - A couple of really good runs with some good footwork to break open the Australian defence. Made a clear impact.