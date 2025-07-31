Andy Farrell and captain Maro Itoje react to the British and Irish Lions' dramatic 29-26 victory over Australia to win the series. (2:08)

British and Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell has made two changes to his starting side for the third Test vs. Australia at Accor Stadium in Sydney on Saturday.

Ireland lock James Ryan partners captain Maro Itoje in the second row while Scotland's Blair Kinghorn has been named to replace Mack Hansen on the left wing.

"We have put ourselves in a great position to finish this Tour with our best performance to date, and create our own piece of history," Farrell said.

"Last weekend's Test match in Melbourne was an incredible spectacle and illustrated how special Lions Tours are, and what they mean to both the players and the supporters.

"We are expecting another epic battle this weekend against a Wallaby side that showed their quality last week."

The Lions hold an unassailable 2-0 series lead, and are looking to secure a 3-0 sweep.

British and Irish Lions

Hugo Keenan, Tommy Freeman, Huw Jones, Bundee Aki, Blair Kinghorn, Finn Russell, Jamison Gibson-Park, Jack Conan, Tom Curry, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Maro Itoje, Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter.

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Ollie Chessum, Jac Morgan, Ben Earl, Alex Mitchell.