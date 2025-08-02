British and Irish Lions player ratings after third-Test defeat to Australia

Australia dominated the British and Irish Lions to claim a 22-12 win and deny the Andy Farrell's men from completing a famous 3-0 series clean sweep. (1:33)

The British and Irish Lions failed to clinch a 3-0 series sweep against Australia in a chaotic third Test in Sydney, going down 22-12 at Accor Stadium.

Joe Schmidt's side were full of passion, emotion and determination and dominated much of the match, particularly the lineout and the early scrums.

It wasn't the Lions best performance, but with the series already wrapped up, they could be forgiven for easing off a bit.

Maybe that's what makes a whitewash so difficult.

The Lions would have been the first side in over 50 years to complete it, but they came unstuck in the wet conditions.

An early Australia lead through a Dylan Pietsch try and the boot of Tom Lynagh meant they were never able to dominate the contest as they had in large spells in the previous two Tests.

There was also first-half head injuries to captain Maro Itoje and wing Tommy Freeman, and neither returned following HIA assessments.

It was a game that saw everything from a weather delay to near-fights. But how did each Lions player perform in the series finale?

Andrew Porter, prop

RATING: 6

Got out-muscled by Taniela Tupou at scrum time and Australia found it pretty easy to get under his skin.

Dan Sheehan, hooker

RATING: 7

Impactful as ever. Loves the wide spaces and made good ground in them again. The Lions struggled at the lineout but Sheehan is arguably the best hooker in the world at the minute.

Tadhg Furlong, prop

RATING: 6

Strong in defence but struggled to make an impact after the weather disruption.

Maro Itoje, lock

RATING: 7

Was working into the game nicely before his head injury. Not too much to look at but looked solid when he was on.

James Ryan, lock

RATING: 6

Probably didn't have the physical impact he would have wanted after being handed a start against a hugely determined Australian pack.

Tadhg Beirne, flanker

RATING: 6.5

Not as impactful as the second Test but was solid enough in good conditions. Had his struggles at the lineout.

Tom Curry, flanker

RATING: 7

Won a couple of big penalties on the floor and made some important tackles but another who was a bit distracted by off-the-ball niggles.

Jack Conan, No. 8

RATING: 7.6

Found it difficult to make ground and didn't have the impact he had in the previous two Tests.

Jamison Gibson-Park, scrum-half

RATING: 8

Controlled things well considering the awful conditions. Made a smart play to stop a sure-fire Dylan Pietsch try at the end too.

Finn Russell, fly-half

RATING: 6

Seemed to struggle with the conditions with some handling errors and at times trying a bit too much to get the side going. Named player of the series which was well-deserved.

Bundee Aki, inside centre

RATING: 6.5

Looked short of a gallop at times and found it hard to deal with the Australian centres who looked sharp throughout.

Huw Jones, outside centre

RATING: 7

Quiet through the game but didn't make many mistakes. Again outshined by the opposition centres.

Blair Kinghorn, left wing

RATING: 8

Looked lively with his first touches. Not in his preferred position so would have been good to see him at fullback but a safe pair of hands regardless. Would have wanted more ball.

Tommy Freeman, right wing

RATING: 7

Had a couple of good runs early considering he hasn't trained much this week. Another who didn't come back after the break due to a failed HIA.

Hugo Keenan, fullback

RATING: 8

Always seems to be in the right position and cleaned up well under the conditions. Never looked under pressure and always seems to have time on the ball.

Replacements:

Ronan Kelleher: 5.5 - Yellow carded when he came on. Failed to make a big impact.

Ellis Genge: 8 - Made an impact and got physical with Taniela Tupuo which was needed.

Will Stuart: 7.5 - Got himself a try and will take a lot from the tour as a whole. Would have been good to see more of him but looked solid throughout.

Ollie Chessum: 8 - Handled his early introduction well and did a solid job.

Jac Morgan: 9 - Made a big impact when he came on. Would have been good to see him get a start.

Ben Earl: n/a

Alex Mitchell: n/a

Owen Farrell: 6 - Not his best but came into the game early and struggled to get upto speed. The weather disruption wouldn't have helped.