Jess Breach of England celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's tenth try against the United States. Getty

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND -- England thumped the United States 69-7 at the Stadium of Light on Friday to kick off their Women's Rugby World Cup campaign in style.

The tournament began with a rousing, emotional rendition of both anthems and plenty of fireworks to get the World Cup record 42,723 crowd going.

After a few early nerves from both sides which was to be expected given the atmosphere and occasion, the game soon settled down.

The U.S. had some good early phases before England won the ball and piled on the pressure. Sadia Kabeya scored from a lineout drive inside 10 minutes and the Red Roses were on their way.

The U.S. didn't buckle, with superstar Ilona Maher making a huge run, carrying three England players with her over 15 meters in a show of her power.

But England soon had a second try after scrum-half Natasha Hunt picked out Hannah Botterman who found a perfect gap from five metres out, strolling through to extend her side's lead. Just as England looked to be finding their groove, the visitors hit back.

Erica Jarrell-Searcy found a gap and squeezed past two England defenders to find open space before outpacing Jess Breach to score their opening try of the match and suddenly it was game on after fly-half McKenzie Hawkins added the conversion.

However, things quickly turned after centre Alev Kelter was sent to the sin-bin for slapping the ball out of Hunt's hands illegally. England capitalised superbly as Maud Muir burrowed over from close range.

Moments later came the moment of the half as England spread the ball through the hands from the restart. Abby Dow turned on the pace to break down the right wing before handing off to fullback Ellie Kildunne in a display of the hosts at their attacking best. Fly-half Zoe Harrison was perfect from the boot and her side held a 28-7 lead at the break.

Dow added a try of her own to the assist she produced in the first half moments into the second, scoring in the corner thanks to a cutout pass from Tatyana Heard after some sustained pressure and suddenly England were out of sight.

Fatigue grew for the U.S. with the sheer amount of defending they were forced to do, and it took its toll.

Kildunne added a second to her tally after pouncing on a grubber kick from Breach, using superb skill to hold on to the ball and stretch over the line.

Amy Cokayne and Breach nudged the hosts to the half century, and they looked more dangerous with every attack. Lark Atkin-Davies got in on the action before Kildunne produced another memorable moment after collecting her own through kick with yet another impressive display of her skill before offloading to Breach for a second time.

Davies bagged a double off the back of a maul, and it was job done for the hosts, while the U.S. turn their attention to a crucial clash against Australia next week.