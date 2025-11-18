World Rugby ranking permutations W4: Battle for sixth spot continues

The ESPN Scrum Reset team discusses a bizarre weekend of decisions involving the TMO, arguing World Rugby must step in before another Rugby World Cup is marred by poor officiating. (3:05)

Rugby World Cup 2027 is now under two years away, with the tournament's draw set to take place in Sydney early next month.

The top four seeds -- currently South Africa, New Zealand, Ireland, England -- are all but set in stone, with only some truly unexpected results capable of creating major change.

But beneath that, sixth spot is up for grabs.

As it stands, Argentina [6th] have secured their place in Band 1 for the World Cup draw with the south American nation only able to move up the table (even if they lose to England), while Fiji [8th] and Scotland [9th] no longer have a chance to slide into sixth.

That leaves just France [5th] and Australia [7th] jostling for the final place in Band 1.

While tournament hosts Australia will be placed into Pool A no matter where they finish on the rankings, the Wallabies will be desperate to finish out the year as high as possible. But a top six seeding for France could be particularly important, and see them potentially earn a theoretically easier Round of 16 game based on the quirks of the new expanded draw, which we have explained here.

Wales [12th] can breathe a sigh of relief after their one-point victory over Japan [13th] last weekend, which has secured their place in Band 2, while Japan will now battle with Georgia [11th] for a final Band 2 place.

Meanwhile, the 24th and final World Cup place was determined on Tuesday night with Samoa securing their 10th successive World Cup appearance with a draw against Belguim in Dubai.

BATTLE FOR SIXTH

France [87.07] vs. Australia [81.69], Saturday 22, Nov., 7:10am [AEDT], 9:10pm [local], 8:10pm [GMT], Stade de France, Saint-Denis, Paris

England [89.09] vs. Argentina [85.30], Sunday 23, Nov., 3:10am [AEDT], 4:10pm [GMT], Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London, England

The equation is simple for France, win and they've secured their place in Band 1, but a loss could see them slide. How far depends on Australia and Argentina.

For Australia, the magic number is 16. If they win by 16 points or more they'll earn the 2.76 rankings points required to see them rise to 84.45 and push France down into seventh on 84.32. With such a result, the Pumas [85.30] would move into fifth, while a 16-point win of their own over third-ranked England [89.09] would see Argentina rise as high as fourth with 2.52 rankings points.

A loss of 15 points or fewer for France would see them lose 1.84 points, which would see them remain in the top six. It would however leave the door open for Argentina to slide into fifth and push France into sixth.

While England can't fall out of the top six, they can fall as low as sixth. A loss by 15 or fewer to Argentina will see England shed 1.68 rankings points and slip to fourth, while a defeat of 16 or more would see England drop 2.52 rankings points and fall to fifth. Add a France win over Australia and England will slide to sixth on 86.57 rankings points, with France ahead on 87.24.

Current rankings: South Africa [93.06], New Zealand [90.33], England [89.09], Ireland [88.85], France [87.07], Argentina [85.30], Australia [81.69]

BATTLE FOR 12TH

Georgia [74.69] vs. Japan [72.58], 11pm [AEDT], Saturday 22, Nov., 4pm [local], Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi, Georgia

While teams placed seventh to 12th won't be able to avoid slotting alongside the top six nations, seeding as high as possible is always front of mind for teams, especially Georgia [11th] and Japan [13th] who'll be keen to avoid slipping into Band 3.

The equation for this match is very simple. If Georgia win, they maintain their 11th ranking. But a Japanese victory -- no matter the scoreline -- will see the Brave Blossoms rise to 12th, Wales move to 11th and Georgia would fall to 13th.

BATTLE FOR 24th World Cup spot

Samoa 13-13 Belguim Tuesday 18, Nov., Final Qualification Tournament in Dubai, UAE

Samoa secured the final qualification spot for the 2027 Rugby World Cup after drawing with Belgium 13-13 in the last match of the Final Qualification Tournament in Dubai, UAE, on Tuesday.

After two big opening wins against Brazil and Namibia, Samoa only needed a draw against Belgium to win the tournament and clinch the last qualification place. Samoa's triumph sees them become the 24th and final team to book their place at the tournament in Australia, making it 10 consecutive World Cup appearances for the island nation

In a tense encounter that saw both sides hit with yellow cards in the first half, it was Samoa who held their nerve to push past a 6-3 deficit in the final 15 minutes and secure the draw.

A score to Abraham Papali'i gave Samoa the advantage late before Jacob Umaga converted a three pointer to give them what looked like an unassailable lead. However, the Black Devils wouldn't go down without a final say on the match, with Belgium fly-half Matias Remue skipping his way through the defence to offload to Jean-Maurice Decubber to score the equalizer. It wouldn't be enough in the end for Belgium who were seeking their first World Cup appearance.