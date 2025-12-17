Paddy Pimblett shock defeat... at World Darts Championship

After knocking out Charles Oliveira in the UFC 317 title fight, Ilia Topuria calls out Paddy The Baddy and the two get into it inside the cage. (1:02)

Paddy Pimblett was beaten with a smile on his face in an enjoyable appearance at the World Darts Championship.

Pimblett and fellow UFC fighter Luke Riley swapped the Octagon for the oche on Tuesday night at Alexandra Palace.

A nine-dart challenge in front of a live audience challenged the fighters to score the highest possible total from three visits.

Paddy Pimblett made an unsuccessful appearance at the World Darts Championship. Getty

Needing 64 from his final visit, Pimblett could only score 53 (not helped by his second dart only scoring one point).

Riley, who totalled 97 from nine darts, ran out as the victor in the latest friendly battle with Pimblett.

It was the latest light-hearted defeat for Pimblett who was also 'knocked out' in a boxing exhibition by George Goetzee, a boxer with Down syndrome.

Pimblett's personality, as well as his fighting, has drawn him legions of fans since his UFC rise.

He fights Justin Gaethje on Jan. 24 with the interim lightweight championship up for grabs.

Ilia Topuria vacated his title meaning Pimblett has the chance to claim UFC gold for the first time.

He'll need better execution than during his brief darts appearance...