Source: Alyssa Thomas finalizing deal to return to Mercury

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Alyssa Thomas is finalizing a deal to return to the Phoenix Mercury, a source told Andscape's Sean Hurd.

After 10 years in Connecticut, Thomas found a new home with the Mercury in 2025, helping form a new big three with Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper.

In Phoenix, Thomas played a point-forward position with a heavy emphasis on facilitating and distributing the ball. This has always been a part of her game, but she said it was the first time in her career it was so heavily stressed in the team's system. This resulted in the 6-foot-2 guard averaging a career-high 9.2 assists while also scoring 15.4 points (on a career-best 53.2% shooting) and grabbing 8.8 rebounds.

Thomas, 33, would go on to lead the league in assists and was named an All-Star for the sixth time. She also earned her third All-WNBA first-team selection.