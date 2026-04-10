Source: Brionna Jones finalizing return to Dream

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Four-time All-Star Brionna Jones is finalizing a multiyear deal to return to the Atlanta Dream, a source told Andscape's Sean Hurd.

After spending her entire career with the Connecticut Sun (2017-24), Jones signed with the Dream in free agency this past offseason. She averaged 12.8 points and 7.3 rebounds while compiling 12 double-doubles with the Dream in 2025.

The 6-foot-3 forward out of Maryland suffered a meniscus tear in January while playing for USK Praha; she was expected at the time of the injury to return in time for the WNBA season, but her current status is unknown.

Jones has emerged as one of the best post players in the WNBA, earning Most Improved Player and Sixth Player of the Year honors in 2021 and 2022, respectively, while turning herself into an All-Star.

Atlanta finished as the No. 3 seed for the playoffs behind a franchise-best 30 wins, but was upset in the first round by the Indiana Fever.