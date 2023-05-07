There we were, waiting for the unlikely duo of Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar to fight Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. It was the Raw after WrestleMania and Lesnar came out to support Rhodes in his latest battle against The Bloodline.

Introductions were made. Lesnar, cowboy hat and all, smiled and waved as he took the spotlight. Then it was Rhodes' turn, but before the lights came back on, Lesnar had Rhodes up for an F-5.

The beat down continued for minutes and the drama has now lasted for weeks. At Backlash in Puerto Rico, the two will face off in likely just the first installment of this current feud.

Bad Bunny was scheduled to be the host of the event, but now one of the world's biggest entertainers will be in a Street Fight against Damien Priest.

Follow along here for the results of Backlash in San Juan.

Six-man tag team match: Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and The Usos)

San Juan street fight: Bad Bunny def. Damian Priest

It wasn't Bad Bunny's first performance inside a WWE ring, but this one against Priest was definitely the most epic.

WOAH! 😲😲😲@sanbenito just took down @ArcherofInfamy in the first few moments of the San Juan Street Fight at #WWEBacklash! pic.twitter.com/2T4AIxCsDl — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2023

Both wrestlers put on a show, delivering multiple high spots throughout the match. Anytime Priest looked like he had control of the match, Bunny responded in incredible fashion. It was a street fight, which meant weapons, rule-breaking and outside help were all involved. For Priest, an injured knee left the Judgment Day member compromised for the second-half of the match. However, when things began to look dire, his faction mates Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio came to assist.

When all looked bleak for Bunny, reinforcements came in to help, some local and some from Latino World Order.

Rey Mysterio came out first to help Bunny out, but to even the odds, Carlito made his first WWE appearance in years. However, when it comes to odds and Bunny, who cares? More LWO members and Savio Vega came out to take Balor and Mysterio completely.

Bunny later locked in a figure four on Priest along with multiple steel chair wacks on Priest's knee. To end it, Bunny hit his Bunny Destroyer for the victory and huge pop from his hometown fans.

What's next: Whenever Bad Bunny wants to wrestle, let the man wrestle. As soon as possible.

SmackDown women's championship: Rhea Ripley (c) def. Zelina Vega

Vega, adorned in Puerto Rican attire, was in full Boricua mode in San Juan. The fans in attendance showed her nothing but love as Vega was touched by the ovation. Ripley's response to the fan's appreciation for opponent? A vicious powerbomb and a dismissive top out the ring. It looked like the SmackDown champ would make quick work of Vega, but the L.W.O. member responded by linking a DDT and a Rey Mysterio approved 619. Vega then landed double knees on Ripley and got a two-count.

Ripley got her bearings and landed a vicious riptide finisher and secured the win to retain her belt. In defeat, Vega got another standing ovation from the crowd.

What's next: Ripley's reign as champion continues unbothered, and it'll be interesting to see who steps up this summer. It could be Vega, but how she gets there is unclear.

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) def. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed

Bobby Lashley looked like he'd be poised to take the belt from Theory, as The Almighty quickly dispatched Theory outside the ring and then went to work on Reed. Lashley nearly had the Hurt Lock locked on Reed only for Theory to disrupt the hold. Then it was Reed and Theory's turn to get revenge on Lashley, as Reed hit a springboard tackle off the apron to Lashley outside the ring. Reed then hit a splash off the top rope to Lashley for a two-count. Lashley looked for revenge and hit Reed with a spear, only for Theory to redirect Lashley out the ring and pinned Reed to retain.

What's next: Reed had some big moments in his first run at a big show, but it's time for Lashley and Theory to finish their rivalry this summer. Theory seems poised for a bigger opportunity, but it could make sense for a worker like Lashley to hold the belt next.

Singles match: Seth Rollins def. Omos

Rollins came into San Juan with fans singing his signature chorus and playing his greatest hits in the ring against the massive target that is Omos. Given his recent run in the promotion, Rollins is being asked to bring his opponents up to his level, and Omos delivered an inspired performance. This is an ultimate compliment to Rollins and a sign of good faith by the WWE in the still rising prospect Omos.

Rollins attempted his curbstomp to only have Omos use his face to counter it, then getting off a chokeslam for a two-count. Rollins went to the sleeper, for Omos to breakout twice. Unfazed, The Architect went with a curbstomp from the top rope to take home the win.

What's next: I'm here for more Rollins matches against rising prospects, if it allows for more experimentation and to gauge which wrestlers are worthy of more promotion. I'm also here for Omos to be in a match with some stakes that he could actually win. However, I'm not here for these two to face-off again. I'm good.

Raw women's championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Iyo Sky

Bianca Belair was able to guerrilla press Iyo Sky over her head with one arm in an impressive win at Backlash. WWE

Iyo Sky was up to the task against the Raw women's champ on Saturday night. Sky, fighting in singles' action away from her Damage CTRL faction, didn't need the backup against Bianca Belair. Sky had a counter for the champ's every surge as The EST looked ready to retain her title on numerous occasions. 450 splash? Countered. One-armed gorilla press? Countered? K.O.D.? You guessed it, countered.

Even when Belair leveled up to put Sky away, like a vicious powerbomb from the second rope, Sky kicked out. It felt like Sky might every answer for the champ, but then her faction members of Bayley and Dakota Kai came to intervene. Their intervention looked like it might be the difference maker, but this time it was Belair who countered...errr, escaped a Sky top rope moonsault and finally finished the match with her patented K.O.D.

What's next: Belair is a worthy champion who likely has some more work to do with the belt, but she's been lacking for worthy dance partners that don't include Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. Sky's dancing shoes shined bright on Saturday, and a rematch at Money In The Bank or SummerSlam -- without the help of her teammates -- could make for a compelling drama.

