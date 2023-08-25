        <
          'Goodbye, Windham': The Rock, Triple H among pro wrestling's biggest stars to pay homage to Bray Wyatt

          WWE
          • Joe DeMartino and Eddie Maisonet
          Aug 25, 2023, 12:35 AM

          The professional wrestling world was shook as Paul Levesque, aka Triple H -- the chief content officer and head of creative for WWE -- announced that Bray Wyatt died at the age of 36 on Thursday.

          Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, was a third-generation professional wrestler, following in the footsteps of his grandfather (Blackjack Mulligan), his father (Mike Rotunda), and his two uncles (Barry Windham and Kendall Windham). His brother, Bo Dallas, is active with All Elite Wrestling after working for WWE for a number of years.

          Wyatt was considered one of the more innovative storytellers in the history of professional wrestling, as his "The Fiend" persona kept fans on edge during his time with WWE. He won numerous titles with WWE, including being a two-time WWE Universal champion.

          Triple H tweeted the news, and WWE followed suit with a tribute tweet.

          Following the news, superstars from every promotion took to social media to show their love for Wyatt. In particular, The Rock and Mick Foley shared their personal perspectives on what made Wyatt unique in sports entertainment.