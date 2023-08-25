The professional wrestling world was shook as Paul Levesque, aka Triple H -- the chief content officer and head of creative for WWE -- announced that Bray Wyatt died at the age of 36 on Thursday.

Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, was a third-generation professional wrestler, following in the footsteps of his grandfather (Blackjack Mulligan), his father (Mike Rotunda), and his two uncles (Barry Windham and Kendall Windham). His brother, Bo Dallas, is active with All Elite Wrestling after working for WWE for a number of years.

Wyatt was considered one of the more innovative storytellers in the history of professional wrestling, as his "The Fiend" persona kept fans on edge during his time with WWE. He won numerous titles with WWE, including being a two-time WWE Universal champion.

Triple H tweeted the news, and WWE followed suit with a tribute tweet.

Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their... — Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2023

WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36.



WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda's family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/pabVuaKlnP — WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2023

Following the news, superstars from every promotion took to social media to show their love for Wyatt. In particular, The Rock and Mick Foley shared their personal perspectives on what made Wyatt unique in sports entertainment.

Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt's passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe.

Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy... pic.twitter.com/i9zlbJIOL3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 24, 2023

RIP BRAY WYATT. This is awful news, just terribly sad for his family, friends and fans. I thought so highly of Bray Wyatt, and was so flattered when he started using the mandible claw for his finisher. He was a true visionary; one of the most compelling presences that wrestling... pic.twitter.com/gSuDQ1Z12I — Mick Foley (@foleyispod) August 25, 2023

I'm just in shock. Extremely heart broken And at a loss for words. What I can say is what an amazing human being Windham is. An Amazing & kind friend. one of the most creative minds to ever walk this earth. Windham, you've brought so much joy and happiness to everyone around you.... pic.twitter.com/QELzyKKkNI — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) August 24, 2023

The world lost a good one today. Bray Wyatt's story telling ability along with his unique creativity in the ring was a force that kept your eyes glued to the television screen. Windham Rotunda's fun-loving, free spirit paired with his infectious laugh is what I will truly miss... pic.twitter.com/tV3NJCeVpY — The Miz (@mikethemiz) August 25, 2023

Absolutely shattered to learn that my friend, Windham Rotunda, has passed away. It's devastating to think he left us at only 36 years young. My condolences go out to his family, wife & children. I'm so sorry, my compeer. Miss you already. pic.twitter.com/AVNuOTjdsx — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 24, 2023

Man...the first dude that took me under his wing when I got signed in 2009. We spent so much of our adult lives together. Praying for Jojo. Praying for his kids. I will miss your laugh & your boyish charm, my friend. Goodbye, Windham. — Ettore "Big E" Ewen (@WWEBigE) August 24, 2023

In FCW Windham gave me a list of movies & documentaries to watch & pitch from. He wanted me to be in the family. I think he believed in me more than I did in myself at that time. I learned so much from him creatively but he was just a good good human. ❤️💔 So smart.This is so sad — Summer Rae (@DanielleMoinet) August 24, 2023