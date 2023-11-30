        <
          WWE Profile: JD McDonagh

          JD McDonagh is the newest addition to The Judgment Day. WWE
          • ESPN.com
          Nov 30, 2023, 04:30 PM

          JD McDonagh is a professional wrester who is currently signed with WWE. Trained by Finn Balor, McDonagh had been a pivotal part of NXT and when brought up to the main roster, joined Balor in The Judgment Day.

          • D.O.B.: March 15, 1990

          • Billed height: 5-foot-10

          • Billed weight: 180 pounds

          • Billed from Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland

          • Signature moves: Devil Inside, Ireland's Call

          • Nicknames: The Irish Ace

          • WWE main roster debut: May 29, 2023

          • College: University College Dublin

          WWE Accolades

          • One-time NXT Cruiserweight champion, won on January 25, 2020 (Worlds Collide)

          Other Notes

          • Trained by Finn Balor

          • One-time Progress Wrestling tag team champion

          • One-time NWA Ireland Junior Heavyweight champion