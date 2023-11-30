WWE Profile: JD McDonagh

Open Extended Reactions

JD McDonagh is a professional wrester who is currently signed with WWE. Trained by Finn Balor, McDonagh had been a pivotal part of NXT and when brought up to the main roster, joined Balor in The Judgment Day.

JD McDonagh

D.O.B.: March 15, 1990

Billed height: 5-foot-10

Billed weight: 180 pounds

Billed from Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland

Signature moves: Devil Inside, Ireland's Call

Nicknames: The Irish Ace

WWE main roster debut: May 29, 2023

College: University College Dublin

WWE Accolades

One-time NXT Cruiserweight champion, won on January 25, 2020 (Worlds Collide)

Other Notes