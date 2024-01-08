        <
          WWE Profile: Katana Chance

          Katana Chance, real name Kacy Catanzaro, has won the NXT and WWE women's tag team titles. WWE
          • ESPN.com
          Jan 8, 2024, 04:40 PM

          Katana Chance is a professional wrestler currently signed with WWE. She has won both the NXT women's tag team titles as well as the WWE women's tag team titles with Kayden Carter. Chance, whose real name is Kacy Catanzaro, was formerly a standout on American Ninja Warrior.

          Katana Chance

          • D.O.B.: January 14, 1990

          • Billed height: 5-foot

          • Billed from Belleville, New Jersey

          • Signature moves: Highlight Reel

          • WWE main roster debut: January 27, 2019 (Royal Rumble entrant)

          WWE Accolades

          • WWE women's tag team champion (with Kayden Carter) (current champion), won on December 18, 2023 (RAW)

          • NXT women's tag team champion (with Kayden Carter), won on August 2, 2022 (NXT TV)

          Other Notes

          • Took part in the 2008 Junior Olympics National Championships

          • 2012 Southeast Regional Gymnast of the Year with Towson University

          • First woman to complete the qualifying course of the American Ninja Warrior and qualified for the national finals in 2014