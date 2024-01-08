WWE Profile: Katana Chance

Open Extended Reactions

Katana Chance is a professional wrestler currently signed with WWE. She has won both the NXT women's tag team titles as well as the WWE women's tag team titles with Kayden Carter. Chance, whose real name is Kacy Catanzaro, was formerly a standout on American Ninja Warrior.

D.O.B.: January 14, 1990

Billed height: 5-foot

Billed from Belleville, New Jersey

Signature moves: Highlight Reel

WWE main roster debut: January 27, 2019 (Royal Rumble entrant)

WWE Accolades

WWE women's tag team champion (with Kayden Carter) ( current champion ), won on December 18, 2023 (RAW)

NXT women's tag team champion (with Kayden Carter), won on August 2, 2022 (NXT TV)

Other Notes

Took part in the 2008 Junior Olympics National Championships

2012 Southeast Regional Gymnast of the Year with Towson University