WWE Profile: Katana Chance

Katana Chance is a professional wrestler currently signed with WWE. She has won both the NXT women's tag team titles as well as the WWE women's tag team titles with Kayden Carter. Chance, whose real name is Kacy Catanzaro, was formerly a standout on American Ninja Warrior.
Katana Chance
D.O.B.: January 14, 1990
Billed height: 5-foot
Billed from Belleville, New Jersey
Signature moves: Highlight Reel
WWE main roster debut: January 27, 2019 (Royal Rumble entrant)
WWE Accolades
WWE women's tag team champion (with Kayden Carter) (current champion), won on December 18, 2023 (RAW)
NXT women's tag team champion (with Kayden Carter), won on August 2, 2022 (NXT TV)
Other Notes
Took part in the 2008 Junior Olympics National Championships
2012 Southeast Regional Gymnast of the Year with Towson University
First woman to complete the qualifying course of the American Ninja Warrior and qualified for the national finals in 2014